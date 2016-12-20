Zurich shooting: gunman is dead

Photo: Michael Buholzer/AFP

A body found close to the site of a Muslim prayer hall in Zurich where a gunman opened fire on Monday is that of the shooter, police have confirmed.

A man burst into the prayer hall in an Islamic Centre near Zurich main train station at around 5.30pm on Monday and began shooting, injuring three people.



He then escaped in the direction of the train station.



A body was subsequently found a few hundred metres from the scene, but it was initially unclear if it was connected to the shooting.



On Tuesday morning Zurich cantonal police said in a statement: "A person found dead in the vicinity of the crime scene could in the meantime be associated with the crime," adding that "the search was stopped."

Wir gehen davon aus, dass die aufgefundene tote Person der Täter der Schiesserei im islamischen Zentrum in Zürich ist. — Kantonspolizei ZH (@KapoZuerich) December 20, 2016

Police added that there was nothing to indicate the shooter was connected to Islamic State

Schiesserei Zürich - Keine Hinweise auf Verbindung des Täters zum IS — Kantonspolizei ZH (@KapoZuerich) December 20, 2016

According to Swiss paper the Tages Anzeiger the shooting took place after the prayer session when many people had already left the building, leaving only the imam and three others.

Police will hold a media conference at 2pm.