Advertisement

Swiss bank to pay billions to settle securities disputes

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
23 December 2016
11:39 CET+01:00
credit suissebankingus

Share this article

Swiss bank to pay billions to settle securities disputes
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
23 December 2016
11:39 CET+01:00
Credit Suisse said on Friday it had reached an agreement with US authorities to pay almost $5.3 billion to settle disputes over the sale of mortgage-backed securities.
 "Under the terms of the settlement, Credit Suisse would pay to the DoJ (US Department of Justice) a civil monetary penalty of $2.48 billion," the Swiss banking giant said in a statement.
   
"In addition, Credit Suisse would provide consumer relief totaling $2.8 billion over the course of five years post settlement," it said.
   
The settlement, which still needs approval by the bank's board, would release Credit Suisse from "potential civil claims by the DoJ related to its securitization, underwriting and issuance" of mortgage-backed securities, it added.
   
The business was mostly carried out from 2005 to 2007, it said.
   
Just hours earlier, Germany's Deutsche Bank said it had agreed to pay a total of $7.2 billion (6.9 billion euros) to settle a case with the DoJ over its role in the subprime mortgage crisis.
   
On Thursday, the DoJ sued the British financial giant Barclays, accusing the bank of massive fraud in the sale of mortgage-backed securities, which contributed to the global financial crisis of 2008.
credit suissebankingus

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off

How to get British healthcare no matter where you are

7 ways Comparis makes your Swiss Christmas shopping easier
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Francophones in bilingual Swiss city cry discrimination
  2. Trump talks trade and education with Swiss president
  3. 2016 among top ten hottest years in Switzerland
  4. Swiss are world’s top spenders on wine
  5. VIDEO: Swiss paragliders tuck into mid-flight fondue
Advertisement
Advertisement