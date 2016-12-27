Advertisement

Guess which Swiss group lives at home longest?

The Local
news@thelocal.it
27 December 2016
10:02 CET+01:00
Guess which Swiss group lives at home longest?
Heidi, back in the day when Swiss people fled the nest much earlier. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP
Young Swiss people are living with their parents for longer – with most still at home at the age of 24. And one group stays with mother longer than the others.
In the 1970s the average person in Switzerland left home at the age of 20 or 21. Today this age has risen by four years to 24-25, according to the Federal Statistical Office. 
 
At the age of 24, 54 percent of men live at home, against 44 percent of women. Native Swiss people stay home longer than immigrants: only 50 percent of non-Swiss citizens still live at home at the age of 22. 
 
According to the Federal Statistical Office, the trend of living at home for longer is largely explained by people spending longer in education.
 
There were striking differences between Switzerland's different language groups, with French and German speakers leaving home at the national average of 24-25, but Italian-speakers staying on another two years. A quarter of Italian-speaking Swiss live at home at the age of 30, against less than ten percent in the other language groups. 
 
This is still many fewer than live at home in Italy, where 25 percent of 30-44 year olds live with their parents.
 
