Sex cafés and tampon tax: what you were reading in 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, The Local rounds up the top ten news stories that made waves in Switzerland over the course of the year.

The Local covered all these stories from a Swiss perspective, interviewing British and American expats in Switzerland and reporting how Swiss-EU relations progressed throughout the year.

And yet none of those were The Local’s most-read news stories of the year. Instead, you were most interested in these...

1. Geneva to get fellatio café by the end of the year

2. Drone shocks nudist at Swiss water park

Drones were often in the news this year, as a Swiss startup launched a drone service to help farmers and Swiss prisons brought in measures to stop drones delivering contraband to inmates. But it was our story about customers at a Bern waterpark spotting a drone hovering over a nudist sauna area that you were most interested in, making it the second most read story of the year.

3. Swiss army ready to act in worst case migrant scenario

4. Tampon tax protest turns Zurich fountains red

When Zurich’s fountains were turned red by feminist activists , their dramatic and very visual statement certainly provoked the desired column inches. They were protesting about the fact that tampons and other sanitary products are considered luxuries instead of essentials, and therefore taxed at a higher rate -- an issue protested by women in Britain, too.

5. Sweatpant-wearing family denied Swiss passports

We all know how strict Switzerland’s citizenship rules are. And in June one example showed exactly how pernickety the authorities can be when a family from Kosovo, long-term residents in Switzerland, had their application refused because, among other things, they wore jogging bottoms around town – and that’s just not Swiss enough, apparently.

6. Swiss to vote on guaranteed income for all

One of the biggest ongoing stories of the year was Switzerland’s referendum on an Unconditional Basic Income . Under the plans, every adult in Switzerland would have been entitled to a basic income of 2,500 francs a month – without having to work a single day. Unfortunately for those who thought this sounded like utopia, the idea failed to win over voters in June , with many criticising the lack of detail in the proposal. But proponents remain convinced that one day, a UBI will be essential for Swiss society.

7. Swiss space firm boss left badly injured in violent attack

8. Swiss populist attacked by knife wielding pensioner

Another violent attack made headlines in September when Christoph Blocher, considered the architect of Switzerland’s largest political party, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) was accosted at a Zurich hotel by an 81-year-old carrying a knife . The OAP was quickly arrested.

9. Spectacular video shows Swiss avalanche danger

As snow finally arrived in Switzerland last January, a video posted on YouTube showed an avalanche barrelling towards a road near Randa, north of the ski resort of Zermatt . Thankfully no one was hurt.

10. KFC set to open restaurants in Switzerland