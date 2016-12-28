Sex cafés and tampon tax: what you were reading in 2016

Photo: The Local

As 2016 draws to a close, The Local rounds up the top ten news stories that made waves in Switzerland over the course of the year.

The Local covered all these stories from a Swiss perspective, interviewing British and American expats in Switzerland and reporting how Swiss-EU relations progressed throughout the year.

And yet none of those were The Local’s most-read news stories of the year. Instead, you were most interested in these...

1. Geneva to get fellatio café by the end of the year

2. Drone shocks nudist at Swiss water park

3. Swiss army ready to act in worst case migrant scenario

4. Tampon tax protest turns Zurich fountains red

When Zurich’s fountains were turned red by feminist activists , their dramatic and very visual statement certainly provoked the desired column inches. They were protesting about the fact that tampons and other sanitary products are considered luxuries instead of essentials, and therefore taxed at a higher rate -- an issue protested by women in Britain, too.

5. Sweatpant-wearing family denied Swiss passports

We all know how strict Switzerland’s citizenship rules are. And in June one example showed exactly how pernickety the authorities can be when a family from Kosovo, long-term residents in Switzerland, had their application refused because, among other things, they wore jogging bottoms around town – and that’s just not Swiss enough, apparently.

6. Swiss to vote on guaranteed income for all

7. Swiss space firm boss left badly injured in violent attack

8. Swiss populist attacked by knife wielding pensioner

9. Spectacular video shows Swiss avalanche danger

10. KFC set to open restaurants in Switzerland