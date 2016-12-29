Police report weirdest cases of 2016

The Maserati driven by Qatari tourists. Photo: St Gallen police

A driver with a licence to fly a UFO and 100,000 francs in cash in an abandoned car were just two of the oddest sights seen by Swiss police in 2016.

The stories reported by 20 Minuten reveal that Swiss police are not just busy handling routine cases on a daily basis.

In January a patrol in St Gallen found 100,000 francs in an envelope in an abandoned car parked on the breakdown lane.

The 31-year-old driver, who was located not far from the scene, told the officers he had run out of petrol. The huge stash of money was part of an inheritance of 70 to 90 million francs.

When asked why in that case he didn’t drive a better car, the man replied “material possessions are not important to me”.

In the canton of Basel-Country an employee of a company that makes speed cameras was caught speeding on the A2 – by a speed camera. The driver was transporting a speed camera when he was caught.

In St Gallen a man called at a police station at 5.30am to say he couldn’t remember where he had parked his car.

A patrol helped him find the vehicle but quickly realised that the man had been drinking and breathalyzed him. When the man proceeded to climb in behind the wheel he was arrested.

In July a man caught speeding drove to his court hearing in the canton of Lucerne in a car with stolen number plates. The 25-year-old was re-arrested in a car park immediately following the hearing.

In August police had to use a battering ram to break down a door after a two-year-old locked her grandmother out on the balcony.

The woman’s shouts alerted neighbours to her plight but the toddler wasn’t able to reach the door handle to let worried neighbours in.

Tourists from Qatar got into a spot of bother when they drove their Maserati into a field in St Gallen to get a better view of their surroundings. The car’s wheels sank into the muddy field and got stuck.

Once the car had been freed from the mud, the relieved Qataris promptly paid compensation to the farmer in cash.

Police carrying out a check on a lorry driver in Obwalden were amazed when he handed over a licence showing he was authorized to fly a UFO.

The man, who gave his name as Jesus Zen Droid, admitted carrying fake papers. But strangely he also had a legitimate driver’s licence on his person, which he did not present to police.