Celebrated French chef plans new opening in Geneva

Photo: Francois Guillot/AFP

Top French chef Joël Robuchon, who holds the most Michelin stars in the world, is to open a new restaurant in Geneva.

Speaking in a new year video message on his website, Robuchon said he planned to open a new Atelier restaurant in Geneva in 2018 as part of the global expansion of his empire in the next two years.

According to news agencies the Geneva restaurant will be situated on Quai Wilson in the five-star Hotel President Wilson, whose 12-bedroom penthouse suite is famous for being the largest in Europe and one of the most expensive in the world.

Robuchon, 71, holds a total of 31 Michelin stars for his restaurants around the world.

He opened his first, Le Jamin, in 1981 and gained the maximum three Michelin stars within three years of opening.

In 1990 he was named the best chef in the world by his peers.

In 2003 he created a new concept, combining haute cuisine with informal, counter-top eating with his first Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Paris.

Since then Atelier restaurants have opened in London, Las Vegas, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.