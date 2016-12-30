Swiss mountains claim lives over holiday period

An American was killed in the Matterhorn region. Photo: Valais police

An American and a German are among several people to have died in accidents in the Swiss mountains over the past few days.

The 52-year-old American died in the Matterhorn region on Boxing Day, said Valais police in a statement, though his body wasn’t found for two more days.

The man had been walking alone on a path that was officially closed when he fell approximately 150 metres.

On Thursday afternoon a 25-year-old German out walking with his brother near Lac Lioson in the Vaud Alps died after falling 100-150 metres, reported Vaud police

And in Kandersteg in the canton of Bern two mountaineers reported missing on Wednesday were found dead on Thursday by rescue workers.

The pair left the Bluemlisalp on Wednesday morning and were climbing the Morgenhorn when they fell several hundred metres, for unknown reasons, said Bern police

They have not yet been formally identified.

Elsewhere, three French nationals were left seriously injured when their car slipped on ice and rolled down a hill on Thursday in the Val d’Illiez.

The victims, aged between 24 and 28, were being driven by a fourth French citizen, aged 26, along a forest road when they came across an icy stretch, said Valais police

The driver stopped the car and got out, only to then see the vehicle slide off the road and roll down the hill.

The three passengers were thrown from the car as it rolled several times before coming to a stop on a road 100 metres below.

The injured were taken by Air Glaciers helicopters to hospitals in Sion and Lausanne.