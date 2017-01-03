Advertisement

Woman dies after falling from Zurich hotel

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
3 January 2017
12:32 CET+01:00
hotel zurcherhof

Share this article

Woman dies after falling from Zurich hotel
File photo: Ivo Scholz
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
3 January 2017
12:32 CET+01:00
A woman has died after falling 15 metres from a Zurich hotel early on Tuesday morning.
The body of the woman was found outside the Hotel Zürcherhof on Zähringerstrasse by passers-by at around 5am, Zurich police said in a statement.
 
Rescue workers attempted to resuscitate her and she was taken to hospital, however she died shortly afterwards, police said.
 
The victim is believed to have fallen four storeys from the hotel, but as yet the circumstances surrounding the fall are unknown.
 
The woman’s identity has not yet been established.
 
Police are looking for witnesses – anyone with information should call Zurich police on 0444 117 117.
 
hotel zurcherhof

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Switzerland sees record number of asylum seekers ‘disappear’
  2. Woman dies after falling from Zurich hotel
  3. 17 experiences to tick off your Swiss bucket list in 2017
  4. Greece investigates Swiss pharma Novartis over bribery claims
  5. Appenzell gunman who shot at police kills himself
Advertisement
Advertisement