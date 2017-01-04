Advertisement

Video: Swiss government sings ‘Bernhemian Rhapsody’

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
4 January 2017
09:15 CET+01:00
When the Swiss Federal Council released its official photo for 2017 on New Year’s Eve it caused quite a stir, becoming a trending topic in Switzerland on Twitter.
Taken by photographer Beat Mumenthaler, the striking black and white composition provoked comparisons with everything from Fifty Shades of Grey to the cover of the album With the Beatles to the video for Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.
 
Now someone has taken that one step further by adapting the official photo into a video showing the Federal Council singing ‘Bernhemian Rhapsody’. 
 
Journalist and satirist Sabrina Bundi’s creation has been roundly applauded on social media since she posted it on January 1st. 
 
See what you think here:
 
And  just to compare, here's the official video for Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. 
 
