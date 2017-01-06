Advertisement

Dense fog causes 50 vehicle motorway pile up

6 January 2017
11:59 CET+01:00
Air rescue service Rega attended the scene. File photo: Rega
At least 14 people were injured in a motorway collision involving 50 vehicles on the A3 in the canton of Glarus on Friday morning, according to police.
The huge pile-up occurred in dense fog and icy conditions, the morning after Switzerland’s coldest night of the winter so far.
 
The junction between Reichenburg and Bilten remains closed and a rescue operation is underway involving several ambulances and air rescue service Rega, said police.
 
Ice and snow in some parts of the country has caused several other accidents in the past few days. 
 
On Wednesday evening three young people died when two cars collided head-on near Densbüren in the canton of Aargau.
 
The driver of one of the vehicles is believed to have lost control of his car coming down a hill in wintry conditions, said Aargau police
 
A 19-year-old occupant of the car died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries later in hospital.
