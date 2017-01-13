Vulnerable people are being 'radicalised in refugee centres'

The ID card Ul-Haq used to get into refugee centres in Germany. Photo: Private

An undercover reporter who visited 35 asylum centres throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland says security is so bad that they risk fomenting terrorism as radicals can easily infiltrate them and convert vulnerable people to their cause.

Investigative reporter and terrorism expert Shams Ul-Haq, 41, was only 15 years old and unable to speak a word of German when he came to Germany from Pakistan, much like many refugees nowadays.



He warns that the registration of asylum seekers and conditions found at shelters are so bad, that they could easily lead to dangerous situations across Europe. When he came to Germany in 1989, he was enrolled in school within a few days. "At that time, I found completely different conditions than the refugees do today," he said.



Ul-Haq managed to get into 35 different asylum centres throughout the German-speaking region during the summer of 2015. He said: "Just very easily, by not shaving for a day and putting on some old clothes, I was inside."



Ul-Haq said his fingerprints were registered in some camps, but obviously nobody bothered to check if they had any matches. At the refugee reception centre in Traiskirchen in Austria’s north-eastern state of Lower Austria, he just climbed over the fence to get in.



When he had enough of a stay at a centre in Kreuzlingen in north-eastern Switzerland, he asked to terminate his asylum procedure.



Together with five other migrants, he was released on to the streets, without travel documents, as illegal residents. Nobody checked whether the group left Switzerland or stayed illegally within its borders.



The terrorism expert reported how radical Islamists try to engage refugees.



He said: "Salafists register as helpers and shave their beards. They target refugees, engage them in conversation, buy them food and invite them to go to the mosque with them."



"People in refugee homes are bored, they have nothing to do, they have all the time in the world. Refugee homes are such an easy target. The bad conditions cause dissatisfaction. The long wait times for a decision adds to it. The only ones to go are the radicals."

Ul-Haq explained that some Muslim refugees are being radicalised in asylum centres, or are already radicalised when they are sent to Europe by terrorist groups such as Isis. He said that the German authorities count about 520 Islamist threats in the country.



He said: "At first everyone was grateful to have a roof over their heads. Now the authorities are scolded for the bad food, and the conditions in the refugee homes. The Austrians and Germans do not know what is going on in the refugee homes, but they have a right to know this."

Story courtesy of Central European News.