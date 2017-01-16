Davos 2017: what you need to know about Switzerland's biggest business bash

File photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) will see the rich and famous flying in on private jets to Davos-Klosters from January 17th-20th. The Local takes a closer look.

What’s the WEF?

The WEF was set up in 1971 in Geneva by social entrepreneur Klaus Schwab. Independent and not-for-profit, it aims to bring political and business leaders together to help them collaborate on global challenges and find solutions.

According to its annual report the WEF’s record-breaking 228 million francs revenue in 2016 went towards activities supporting engagement in the fields of digital economy, education, healthcare, IT, mobility, the environment and energy, among others.

What happens in Davos?

WEF’s glitziest annual meeting sees itself as the “foremost creative force for engaging the world’s top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year”.

In short, it’s a giant networking event for business and political leaders around the world to discuss the world's most pressing issues during the day and have a jolly good time at various parties, dinners and events every night.

Who’s going?

This year’s attendees include British Prime Minister Teresa May, London mayor Sadiq Khan, Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg and the managing director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Switzerland on a state visit, will pop in to Davos for the first time, as will British celebrity chef and businessman Jamie Oliver – not the two most likely people to share a sentence.

What’s on the agenda?

Topics on the programme this year include rising inequality, the impact of technology on the workplace, gender identity and genetics, the challenges for the new US administration, terrorism in the digital age, the employment gender gap and climate change.

Actor Matt Damon will speak about his work with water.org to bring clean water and sanitation to developing countries, outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss the art of diplomacy, while soon-to-be former US Vice-President Joe Biden will talk about his initiative to combat cancer.

Actor Forest Whitaker, singer and UNICEF ambassador Shakira and violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter will be honoured with a Crystal award for those people who the WEF deems are ‘improving the state of the world’ through various charitable and socially-minded activities.

Enough of work, what’s the social life like?

Infamous. Davos has gained a reputation for extravagant parties held by Russian oligarchs, business millionaires and company CEOs where rare, ludicrously expensive wines are guzzled like water, Michelin-star chefs rustle up the canapés and music icons such as John Legend entertain the guests.

According to Business Insider in 2015 one party was shut down by police at 2am after noise complaints – but the host didn’t mind because his guests had already got through two nights’ worth of booze.

So who keeps the peace?

It takes around 4,500 Swiss army soldiers and police officers to keep the 2,500 high profile attendees safe and secure. All this for a village with a permanent population of just 11,000. The bill for security comes in at around eight million francs annually, split between local and federal authorities and the WEF.

How much is a ticket?

For corporate executives, how much you pay to attend Davos depends on your level of membership to WEF. According to The Guardian , basic annual membership to WEF (required if you want to buy a ticket to Davos) costs 68,000 francs. But that only grants access to certain sessions. Companies who are ‘associate partners’ or ‘partners’ of WEF pay more annually and get more access at Davos.

At the top of the tree are the 100 ‘strategic partner’ companies – including Accenture, Barclays, Deloitte, KPMG and Unilever – who pay a whopping 600,000 francs for annual membership, which entitles them to buy an access-all-sessions pass for themselves and five colleagues, including special privileges. But they still have to purchase actual tickets to the event – at 18,000 francs a pop. Ouch.