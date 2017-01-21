Thousands march in Geneva: ‘We’re hoping they’re going to listen’

Photo: The Local

Some 2,000 women, men and children turned out for the Geneva Women’s March for Dignity on January 21st, part of a global movement of women’s marches the day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

In Geneva, marchers came from all over the country to brave the below zero temperatures and attend the only event planned in Switzerland.

The event, which aimed to be a show of support for human rights, kicked off in Le Jardin Anglais with speeches from people including vice president of the Swiss Green Party Lisa Mazzone, journalist Anne Korkeakivi and Geneva march organizer Karen Olson.

That was followed by Azania Noah singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ and Chaka Khan’s ‘I’m Every Woman’.

People of many different nationalities including Switzerland-based Americans marched for a range of reasons. Some wanted to speak out for women’s rights, while others were concerned by Trump’s stance on the environment.

“It’s really to show the administration that they have to pay attention to women’s rights. We’re hoping they’re going to listen,” said one American woman who had travelled from Lausanne.

“I’m very concerned by the state of our world, particularly the environment and women’s right to choose. His [Trump's] potential administration could be very destructive for many different causes,” said another.

Photo: The Local

Many men took part in the march, including one American, a long-term Geneva resident, who told The Local: “I have been shocked by the Americans and what they did in electing such a horrible person. You have to speak out when there’s such a horrible person put in power, which shows how hateful so many people are in America.”

One couple had travelled from Zurich for the march with the intention of using the event to debate and discuss the issues thrown up by Trump’s election, they told The Local.

“And to show that people really care about this issue,” said Griffin, a young American living in Zurich, who added: “Men can be feminists too.”

With marches taking place all over the world, one American from Lausanne told The Local it was almost “more important” to march outside the US.

“So much has been focused on the national politics, and what’s frightening is that people are not looking outside their borders. Particularly America has such an influence on what happens around the world,” she said.

See the best images from the day here:

Watch Azania Noah sing here: