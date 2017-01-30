Swiss soldiers investigated over ‘Nazi salute’ photo

File photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Six Swiss soldiers are facing a criminal investigation after being photographed making a Nazi salute in front of a swastika drawn in the snow.

Army spokesman Walter Frick confirmed to news agency ATS that the army was taking disciplinary action against the soldiers, who have been detained for an unspecified number of days.

An investigation has been opened to determine if the soldiers have broken laws on racism.

If it is found that they have, they could face up to three years in jail.

Rekruten für Hakenkreuz und Hitlergruss bestraft: Scharfer Arrest und Karriere-Ende https://t.co/XXzN5lXOSs pic.twitter.com/kVrhoTFNdU — Blick am Abend (@blickamabend) January 29, 2017

The six were identified last week, shortly after the photo was sent to Sunday paper SonntagsBlick

Speaking to the paper, Martine Brunschwig Graf, President of the Federal Commission against Racism, said that regardless of the legal situation, “the behaviour of these young men was scandalous”, particularly because they are members of the army.

Brunschwig Graf told the paper she intended to meet with representatives of the army to talk about how right-wing extremists could be better identified during the recruitment process.

The army has given no information as to the motive of the soldiers photographed.