For members
QUALITY OF LIFE
43 habits you pick up living in Switzerland
Do you take the prices in your stride, tut when the trains are late and dismiss that incredible mountain view with a shrug because you’ve seen it all before? Then you’ve definitely been living in Switzerland a while....
Published: 12 December 2016 10:50 CET
Updated: 5 September 2022 13:02 CEST
Updated: 5 September 2022 13:02 CEST
Spending weekends in the mountains is a particularly enjoyable Swiss habit. Photo: Martin Bissig/Swiss Tourism
For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Four types of foreigners you might meet in Switzerland
There are approximately 2.24 million foreigners living in Switzerland right now, making up roughly 26 percent of the population. Here's a look at some of the people that you're likely to meet.
Published: 30 August 2022 13:37 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
Once again completely ignored Italian speaking region with several of these points not valid at all in ticino.
Having lived in the German part of Switzerland for 35 years and now in the French part, I now realize that Switzerland for most people is the German part. Both the French and Italian part just don’t come into the picture people draw of Switzerland. Some traits are Swiss and typical for all parts, but a lot of what is considered “typical” Swiss is simply Swiss German Swiss.