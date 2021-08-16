From Les Arses to Poo-ee: 11 weird and wonderful Swiss place names

Gross

There’s nothing disgusting about this community on the shore of pretty Lake Sihl in the canton of Schwyz, which often freezes over in winter to make a natural ice rink.

The nearest big town is Einseideln with its stunning Benedictine monastery, which makes an atmospheric location for one of the country’s best Christmas markets each December.

Moron



The Moron tower. Photo: Jura Tourism

This area in the canton of Bern sits on the Moron range within the Swiss Jura and boasts a 30m-tower built by star architect Mario Botta in 2004.

The 360-degree view from the top is far-reaching, taking in the Alps and Mont Blanc to the south and the Vosges and Black Forest to the north. Nothing moronic about that.

Misery

There was a miserable moment for one farmer in Misery in 2014 when he had a cheese-related disaster in his newly renovated dairy. But other than that, life in this rural village in the canton of Fribourg seems perfectly pleasant, plus it’s just a short hop from the town of Avenches, with its impressive Roman amphitheatre, and the beautiful bilingual town of Morat/Murten.

Pully (pronounced Poo-ee)



Pretty Pully. Photo: Yves Cosantino

Despite its name, the village of Pully (pronounced Poo-ee) is no stinker.

It has a pretty Old Town, good transport links to central Lausanne down the road and a lovely lakeside location with an open-air Olympic sized pool right next to Lake Geneva.

Egg

In the canton of Zurich, not far from the city itself, lies the sleepy hamlet of Egg.

The municipality of Egg is made up of three villages: Esslingen, Egg and Hinteregg. Hinteregg means behind Egg, which is a surefire indication that Switzerland’s famous practicality extends to how it names its villages.

Cunter

A village in the canton of Graubünden, Cunter makes a great base for winter sports fans as it’s next door to the family-friendly ski resort of Savognin with its wide slopes, toboggan runs and winter hiking trails.

Or they could all mover to Cunter Switzerland pic.twitter.com/dCuAmHvS8u — Dominic Cottrill (@DominicCottrill) November 29, 2020

Wankdorf



Photo: The Local

A district of the Swiss capital, Bern, Wankdorf is a bustling commercial district with plenty of entertainment.

There’s the Bern Expo centre, the Wankdorf shopping centre and the Stade de Suisse stadium, the home ground of football team Young Boys.

BSC Young Boys continue to update everyone on the installation of the new “Wankdorf” lettering at the Wankdorf Stadium. We had the letters of “Wank” complete yesterday and now “Wankd” today … definitely trolling us. 😅 📸 @BSC_YB pic.twitter.com/uwU4CeuUEl — 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀 – Craig King (@FootballSwissEN) June 30, 2020

Les Arses

Far from being the arse-end of nowhere, this hamlet near Charmey in the Fribourg pre-alps is a scenic little place with a charming 17th century chapel (named Our Lady of Arses). It’s on the route of a number of stunning walks in the area.

Schnottwil

A town in the canton of Solothurn, Schnottwil may not be very attractively named but the countryside around it is described by veloland.ch as “some of the most unspoilt and prettiest stretches of country”, making it a great area to explore on foot or two wheels.

Bitsch



Photo: The Local

Poor Bitsch isn’t nearly as bad as it sounds. In fact, this village is a stone’s throw from some of the most stunning sights in the canton of Valais, such as the Aletsch glacier – the longest iceflow in the Alps – and the famous ski town of Zermatt.

So if someone asks you if you’d like to spend the weekend in the small village of 974 people which sits on the southern slopes of the mountains, simply answer: “Bitsch? Please!”

Pratteln

On the outskirts of Basel, Pratteln has quite a claim to fame – it’s the site of the oldest proof of human activity on Swiss soil, which dates back 100,000 years.

The village itself originated in the 11th century and is not far from the ruins of the Roman city of Augusta Raurica, now an open-air museum that’s well worth a visit.