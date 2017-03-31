Advertisement

Run with a view: ten breathtaking Swiss mountain races

31 March 2017
10:46 CEST+02:00
Photo: Zermatt marathon
As the weather warms up and the ski season comes to an end, Swiss runners look ahead to a packed race calendar in a country blessed with sensational backdrops for some truly challenging climbs.
Here, The Local outlines this year’s most spectacular – and sometimes slightly bonkers – mountain races in the country. Take them on, if you dare...
 
1. Aletsch Half Marathon 
 
Photo: Aletsch Arena
 
Date: June 18th  Length: 21.1km Elevation change: 700m up
 
Starting in Bettmeralp, this stunning course takes you along the ridge above the Aletsch glacier, the longest iceflow in the Alps. The final tough climb up the Bettmerhorn will be worth it for the glorious views over the glacier below.  aletsch-halbmarathon.ch
 
2. Engadin Ultraks St Moritz
 
Date: July 1st  Length: Various, 16.3km-46.6km  Elevation change: Various, 1,300m-3,019m
 
Explore the Engadin on foot in an epic trail run from Pontresina into the surrounding mountains. Its three trails of different lengths are designed to make the event accessible to both pros and amateurs. engadin.ultraks.com
 
3. Zermatt Marathon
 
Photo: Zermatt Marathon
 
Date: July 1st  Length: 42km  Elevation change: 1,466m up  444m down
 
Runners start at St Niklaus and run through the winding valley gradually climbing up to Zermatt and then on up to the finish at Riffelberg. However if you enter the ‘Ultra’ version, you’ll still have a further 3.4k m and 514m elevation to go before you reach the Gornergrat, where you’ll (weather permitting) be rewarded with a wonderful view of the Matterhorn. There's also a half marathon course from Zermatt to Riffelberg.  zermattmarathon.ch
 
4. Montreux-Rochers de Naye
 
Date: July 2nd Length: 18.8km Elevation change: 1,600m up
 
If there’s a mountain, you can be sure someone wants to run up it. This course starts in the town of Montreux on the shore of Lake Geneva and takes competitors up all the way up to the highest peak in the area, Rochers-de-Naye. Those looking for a slightly smaller challenge can start at Caux, about half way up. Just don’t get upset when you get to the top and see all the tourists who took the train up. montreuxlesrochersdenaye.ch
 
5. Eiger Ultratrail
 
Photo: Eiger Ultratrail
 
Date: July 15th-16th  Length: Various, 16km-101km Elevation change: Various, 960m-6,700m
 
Take your pick from the various different races in this competition, starting at a meagre 19km ‘pleasure trail’ up to the intimidating 101km ‘ultratrail’ which covers an epic 6,700m elevation change. Along the way you’ll take in some of the area’s most spectacular spots including the Faulhorn – Europe’s oldest mountain hotel – the car-free village of Wengen and the base of the Eiger North Face. eigerultratrail.ch
 
6. Swiss Alps Endurance Run
 
Date: July 15th  Length: 80km  Elevation change: 2889m up 2812m down
 
This brand new race for 2017 is certainly a challenge. Starting in Oberwald it traverses through valleys and mountain peaks and includes one section of 1,128m elevation over 10km called ‘the beast’. There’s also a half marathon distance.  swissalps100.com
 
7. Swissalpine Marathon
 
Photo: Swissalpine/Swiss-Image.ch
 
Date: July 23rd-30th  Length: 23km-77km Elevation change: max 2,800m
 
With various races of different lengths and distances held around the Davos-Klosters area, there’s something for everyone here (even kids – there’s a 0.5km race for little ones). This year the SwissAlpine merged with the Swiss Irontrail which will take place at the same time. Only hardcore trail runners should apply for that one – the three-day event covers a whopping 214km and over 11,000m of elevation change. Ouch. swissalpine.ch
 
8. Glacier 3,000 Marathon
 
Photo: Glacier 3,000
 
Date: August 5th  Length: 42km Elevation change: 1,900m up
 
Now in its tenth year, this run takes you from the pretty and posh alpine village of Gstaad in the valley up to one of Switzerland’s highest ski areas, the spectacular Glacier 3,000. glacier3000run.ch
 
9. Sierre-Zinal
 
Date: August 13th  Length: 31km Elevation change: 2,200m up, 1,100 down
 
You’ll get a view of five 4,000m peaks as you run this longstanding annual race from Sierre in the Rhone valley to the ski village of Zinal in the Val d’Anniviers – no wonder it’s considered one of the most beautiful courses in the world. sierre-zinal.com
 
10. Jungfrau Marathon
 
Photo: Jungfrau Marathon
 
Date: September 9th  Length: 42km Elevation change: 1,829m up
 
Perhaps the awesomeness of running past the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau mountains will ease the pain of this marathon course that starts in Interlaken and ends at Kleine Scheidegg. Despite its extreme nature, it’s also extremely popular and all 5,000 places have already sold out this year, so save it for 2018 and get in quick. jungfrau-marathon.ch
 
 
 
