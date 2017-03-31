Advertisement

This March in Switzerland was second warmest on record

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
31 March 2017
09:08 CEST+02:00
weathermarchrecords

Share this article

This March in Switzerland was second warmest on record
File photo: Roban Kramer
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
31 March 2017
09:08 CEST+02:00
Switzerland has experienced its second warmest March since records began in 1864, with an average temperature across the country of 3.9 degrees, according to the Swiss meteorological office.
Only March 1994 surpassed that figure, with an average of 4.3 degrees, said MeteoSuisse
 
In the last few decades the ‘norm’ for this time of year has increased by one degree, said the weather office, from -0.3C during the 1960s and 70s to 0.7C in the period 1981-2010.
 
That means the average temperature across Switzerland this March surpassed the current norm by more than three degrees. 
 
And in some places it was the warmest March ever, notably in watchmaking town La Chaux-de-Fonds in the Jura, which surpassed the norm by 4.2 degrees.
 
The temperatures were boosted by a strong foehn wind at several points during the month which on March 20th helped temperatures in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino to 25.2 degrees, giving the region its first ‘summer’ day.
 
Lately, anticyclone conditions have brought warm and sunny weather with temperatures on the Swiss lowlands reaching 20 degrees. 
 
The warm weather has provoked the early flowering of many plants, said the weather office, with some blooming around a fortnight earlier than the norm.
 
The mild temperatures are expected to continue into next week. 
 
Source: MeteoSuisse
weathermarchrecords

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Geneva scientists to march against ‘alternative facts’

Switzerland has first summer day... in March

Switzerland breaks records with brief spring in February

Report: Swiss permafrost ‘warmer than ever’

‘Siberia of Switzerland’ too warm for cold festival

Coldest January gives way to spring-like February

Surviving the big Swiss chill: myths and facts about cold weather

Brrr! Switzerland shivers in coldest January for 30 years
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,873 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man faces court for 'liking' Facebook posts
  2. Ten things you need to know about the Swiss political system
  3. World's shortest international flight to be grounded for good
  4. Swiss-Austrian ‘avalanche danger management’ submitted to Unesco
  5. Swiss bank targeted in vast tax evasion probe
Advertisement
Advertisement