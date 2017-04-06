Swiss chef’s New York restaurant named best in the world

Daniel Humm (left) and Will Guidara. Photo: Mal Fairclough/AFP

Eleven Madison Park, the New York restaurant run by Swiss chef Daniel Humm and co-owner Will Guidara, has been named best in the world in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2017.

The restaurant, also named the best in North America, is located near Madison Park and has three Michelin stars for food described by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards as having “a New York twist on modern European”.

The restaurant only serves a seasonal tasting menu, usually comprising eight to ten courses. Its latest menu is 11 courses and highlights “some of the most significant dishes we have served over the last 11 years,” according to the restaurant’s website. It last three hours and costs $295 per person including drinks.

Typical dishes include honey-glazed duck with turnips and huckleberries, and celery root cooked in a pig’s bladder.

Humm and Guidara “enhance the fine-dining experience with a sense of fun, blurring the line between the kitchen and the dining room,” the awards organizers said in a statement released after the pair accepted their award in a ceremony in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday.

Humm, from Strengelbach in the canton of Aargau, left school at 14 and started a culinary apprenticeship. He won his first Michelin star at age 24 as chef at the Gasthaus zum Gupf in Rehetobel near St Gallen.

In 2003 he moved to New York and became executive chef at Eleven Madison Park three years later, subsequently taking over its ownership with Guidara in 2011.

Humm and Guidara also run the acclaimed NoMad hotel and restaurant in New York and have published several cookbooks.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants are voted by regional panels of around 1,000 influential leaders in the restaurant community including chefs, food writers, critics and restaurateurs.

Eleven Madison Park debuted on the list at number 50 in 2010 before rising to number three last year.

This year it bumps last year’s world’s best, Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, to number two, however it remains the best in Europe.