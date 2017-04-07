Temperatures set to soar in Switzerland this weekend

File photo: SoloXis/Flickr

Enjoying the sun? Get used to it, since the spring-like weather is set to stay around for the next few days, with temperatures going up to 23 degrees on Sunday in many parts of the country.

That’s quite a leap from Friday morning when temperatures hovered around zero degrees after a clear, cold night, according to MeteoNews

Ground temperatures dropped to -3.8 in Zurich, -2.9 in Fribourg and -2.4 in Aigle.

But the sun quickly warmed things up, with temperatures expected to hit 15-17 degrees on Friday.

The mercury will continue to rise over a clear, sunny weekend, with temperatures reaching a summery 23 degrees on Sunday.

The warmth will remain on Monday before temperatures start to cool off as next week progresses.



Source: MeteoSuisse