Temperatures set to soar in Switzerland this weekend

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
7 April 2017
11:58 CEST+02:00
weathersun

Temperatures set to soar in Switzerland this weekend
File photo: SoloXis/Flickr
Enjoying the sun? Get used to it, since the spring-like weather is set to stay around for the next few days, with temperatures going up to 23 degrees on Sunday in many parts of the country.
That’s quite a leap from Friday morning when temperatures hovered around zero degrees after a clear, cold night, according to MeteoNews
 
Ground temperatures dropped to -3.8 in Zurich, -2.9 in Fribourg and -2.4 in Aigle. 
 
But the sun quickly warmed things up, with temperatures expected to hit 15-17 degrees on Friday. 
 
The mercury will continue to rise over a clear, sunny weekend, with temperatures reaching a summery 23 degrees on Sunday. 
 
It won’t quite be an official ‘summer’ day, however – meteorologists class a summer day as 25 degrees or above, a temperature already reached in Ticino this year, on March 20th.
 
The warmth will remain on Monday before temperatures start to cool off as next week progresses.
 

Source: MeteoSuisse
weathersun

