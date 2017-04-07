Temperatures set to soar in Switzerland this weekend

That’s quite a leap from Friday morning when temperatures hovered around zero degrees after a clear, cold night, according to MeteoNews.
Ground temperatures dropped to -3.8 in Zurich, -2.9 in Fribourg and -2.4 in Aigle.
But the sun quickly warmed things up, with temperatures expected to hit 15-17 degrees on Friday.
The mercury will continue to rise over a clear, sunny weekend, with temperatures reaching a summery 23 degrees on Sunday.
It won’t quite be an official ‘summer’ day, however – meteorologists class a summer day as 25 degrees or above, a temperature already reached in Ticino this year, on March 20th.
The warmth will remain on Monday before temperatures start to cool off as next week progresses.
Source: MeteoSuisse