Advertisement

Lauterbrunnen basejumper saved in nighttime operation

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
11 April 2017
09:06 CEST+02:00
basejumpinglauterbrunnenrescue

Share this article

Lauterbrunnen basejumper saved in nighttime operation
Basejumping is popular in Lauterbrunnen. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
11 April 2017
09:06 CEST+02:00
A basejumper who found himself in a precarious predicament last week was rescued after a delicate operation by air rescue service Air Glaciers.
The service received an emergency call in the early evening of April 6th to say a basejumper was injured and stuck on a steep section of cliff after jumping from a place called ‘Exit High Nose’, Air Glaciers said in a statement this week. 
 
Taking place in darkness, the rescue operation lasted several hours and required two helicopters – one hovered stationary to shine a light on the scene while the other was used to rescue the man using a 150m sling operated by helicopter rescue specialists from the local branch of the Swiss Alpine Club.
 
Three doctors attended the injured man at the scene before he was flown to hospital in Bern.
 
It was a “delicate operation that ended well thanks to the cooperation of specialists from different partners,” said Air Glaciers 
 
With its high cliffs, Lauterbrunnen in the Bernese Oberland is a popular spot for basejumping, the extreme sport of jumping from on high, usually wearing a wingsuit, and ‘flying’ through the air at speeds of up to 200km/hr before deploying a parachute. 
 
The sport has claimed several lives in the area over the last few years, with many more injured including one American man last year who broke his legs when he smashed into the cliffs.
 
This video shows exactly what it's like to jump from the 'Exit High Nose'. 
 
basejumpinglauterbrunnenrescue

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

8 reasons to give in and hire a nanny or cleaner already (and how to do it)

What to consider before you move to Switzerland

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Drones to help Swiss rescue dogs find missing people

Naked night swimmer sparks rescue operation

Herd of cows killed in fire on Swiss farm

Ticino firefighters rescue cow from swimming pool

Swiss wingsuit hotspot won’t impose ban

Italian basejumper 'live streamed own death'

Two basejumpers die in Lauterbrunnen accidents

American basejumper saved in amazing 13-hour rescue
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,887 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why the Swiss like to burn a snowman every April
  2. Prize-winning Swiss educationalist admits sex acts with students
  3. Two killed by van on pedestrian crossing in Lausanne
  4. Lauterbrunnen basejumper saved in nighttime operation
  5. Five curious Easter events in Switzerland
Advertisement
Advertisement