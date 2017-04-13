Advertisement

Paternity test ordered for baby orangutan

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
13 April 2017
08:32 CEST+02:00
zoomonkeyorangutanbaby

Share this article

Paternity test ordered for baby orangutan
Ombak and his mother, Kill. Photo: Basel zoo
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
13 April 2017
08:32 CEST+02:00
Basel zoo has announced the birth of a baby orangutan – the second to be born since the monkey house was rebuilt five years ago.

Zoo vet Fabia Wyss said the mother was 17-year-old Sumatran orangutan Kila, who came to the zoo along with five other members of her species in 2012, Blick reported.

She said the father was unknown since Kila shares the enclosure with three males, and the zoo would be carrying out a paternity test on the male baby named Ombak.

Wyss described Kila as a real “go-getter” and said she had been very popular with the males.

Ombak’s birth at the beginning of March comes four years after that of orangutan Ketawa, who made history as the first to be born at the zoo since 1900.

It is the first baby for Kila, but she does have experience of motherhood having “adopted” her two-year-old sister eight years ago following the death of their mother.

Ombak will be dependent on his mother for six to seven years and learn everything he needs to know from her as orangutans are solitary animals.

Sumatran orangutans are endangered, and have died out in many regions of the Indonesian island.

Only an estimated 14,000 live in the forested north.

Since 2010 Basel zoo has been supporting an orangutan protection project in neighbouring Borneo.

zoomonkeyorangutanbaby

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

8 reasons to give in and hire a nanny or cleaner already (and how to do it)

What to consider before you move to Switzerland

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Zurich Zoo mourns death of Druk the elephant

Bear escape raises alarm at zoo near Lausanne

Basel zoo hails 'rare' birth of cheetah cubs

Geneva dentist treats wolf for toothache

Parents leave baby behind on Swiss train

Mia and Noah are top Swiss baby names – again

Swiss couple told to give back adopted daughter

44-year-old refused fertility treatment on insurance
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,934 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Afghan refugee faces deportation after 25 years in Switzerland
  2. How to save money in Zurich, Europe’s most expensive city
  3. Five curious Easter events in Switzerland
  4. Lauterbrunnen basejumper saved in nighttime operation
  5. Woman, 86, arrested for spraying anti-war graffiti on Swiss National Bank
Advertisement
Advertisement