Advertisement

SVP ad ruled racist by Swiss supreme court

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
13 April 2017
14:00 CEST+02:00
svpimmigrationracismcourt

Share this article

SVP ad ruled racist by Swiss supreme court
Logo: SVP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
13 April 2017
14:00 CEST+02:00
The Swiss Federal Court in Lausanne has found former leading members of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) guilty of racism over a poster used in its mass immigration initiative campaign in 2011.

It upheld an earlier ruling that former SVP secretary-general Martin Baltisser and his deputy Silvia Bär violated anti-racism laws with an advert claiming that “Kosovars slash the Swiss”, according to media reports.

The advertisement claiming that “Kosovars slash the Swiss” was used as part of the SVP’s campaign in its successful 'stop mass immigration' initiative.

The initiative was approved by voters in February 2014.

Newspaper advert: SVP

In its ruling, the Federal Court judges found that the advert stirred up public sentiment against people from Kosoo.

The country’s top judges said that most readers would have understood the advert as portraying Kosovars as more violent than other nationalities and therefore undeserving of residency in Switzerland.

But the court was not unanimous in its verdict, with two of the five judges disagreeing that anti-racism laws were flouted.

Baltisser told the Blick newspaper he was “disappointed” at the verdict.

“We were convicted for an advert that depicted a real event. It is amazing that this is a criminal offence in the age of fake news.”

A Zurich prosecutor initiated criminal proceedings against the leading SVP figures in 2012 after two Kosovar nationals made public complaints about the advert on the grounds that it discriminated against an entire ethnic group.

The ad alluded to an incident, which took place on August 15th 2011 in Interlaken, a tourist resort in the Bernese Alps.

According to news reports at the time, a Kosovar man attempted to kill a Swiss Alpine wrestler by cutting his throat with a knife.

 

svpimmigrationracismcourt

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

8 reasons to give in and hire a nanny or cleaner already (and how to do it)

What to consider before you move to Switzerland

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

EU-Swiss relations officially back on track after immigration squabble

Swiss government’s EU-friendly immigration plan likely to avoid referendum challenge

SVP MP: ‘Swiss government should not employ foreigners from abroad’

Campaigners demand referendum on Swiss government's immigration decision
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,934 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Afghan refugee faces deportation after 25 years in Switzerland
  2. Five curious Easter events in Switzerland
  3. How to save money in Zurich, Europe’s most expensive city
  4. Lauterbrunnen basejumper saved in nighttime operation
  5. Woman, 86, arrested for spraying anti-war graffiti on Swiss National Bank
Advertisement
Advertisement