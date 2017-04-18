Advertisement

Five dead after Swiss plane crashes in Portugal

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
18 April 2017
08:25 CEST+02:00
plane crashportugal

Share this article

Five dead after Swiss plane crashes in Portugal
Firefighters at the scene of the plane crash near Lisbon. Photo: Bruno Colaco/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
18 April 2017
08:25 CEST+02:00
Five people died when a Swiss-registered light aircraft crashed into a supermarket warehouse in the suburbs of Lisbon on Monday, rescue services said.
The fatalities comprised the pilot and all three passengers -- a Swiss and three French nationals -- who were aboard the aircraft, plus a Portuguese truck driver who was at the warehouse at the time, they said in a statement.
   
Three other people were slightly injured.
   
The warehouse, operated by the Lidl supermarket chain, is about a kilometre from an aerodrome at Tires, in the district of Cascais about 20 kilometres from central Lisbon.
   
The dead comprised the pilot, who was French according to Portuguese media, three passengers and the truck driver.
   
Two of the French victims were Marseille surgeon Jean-Pierre Franceschi, 65, and his wife Nathalie, Marseille mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin said in a statement late on Monday.
   
Gaudin expressed his condolences to their families and paid tribute to the "internationally recognised orthopaedic surgeon (....) a leading authority in the sports world".
   
A knee specialist, Franceschi had notably operated on legendary former France striker Jean-Pierre Papin, the 1991 Ballon d'Or winner, and former France and Arsenal star Robert Pires.
   
According to a statement issued by the aerodrome, the plane belonged to Symbios Orthopaedics, a company based near Lausanne, Switzerland that specialises in orthopaedic prosthetics.
   
The twin-engine Piper PA-31 plane had just taken off on a flight to the southern French city of Marseille when it crashed, hitting a truck parked at the warehouse.
   
About 90 firefighters mobilised to fight a blaze, which was quickly put out. A neighbouring house was also damaged.
plane crashportugal

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

8 reasons to give in and hire a nanny or cleaner already (and how to do it)

What to consider before you move to Switzerland

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Pilot plucked from burning plane wreckage

Glider pilot dies in Swiss junior championships

Vaud MP confirmed dead in small plane crash

Swiss pilot dies in Ecuador volcano crash

Swiss school student among plane crash dead

Two men die in Swiss small plane crash

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Geneva

Seven injured after two light aircraft collide

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,831 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five dead after Swiss plane crashes in Portugal
  2. IN PICS: Ten stunning images of Switzerland in spring
  3. Charlie Chaplin fans set world record in Switzerland
  4. Swiss football club players injured in highway attack
  5. Turks in Switzerland vote no in Erdogan’s referendum
Advertisement
Advertisement