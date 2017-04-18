IN PICS: Ten stunning images of Switzerland in spring

Morge tulip festival. Photo: Maartans Danial

It may be changeable weather at this time of year, but as the sun's rays get stronger and the snow recedes, Switzerland blooms with spring flowers.

Here are some of the best photos of spring in Switzerland, as posted on Instagram. Follow us on Instagram @TheLocalSwitzerland and tag us if you want us to share your images.

1. Spring skiing in Nendaz

2. The village of Suen in the Valais. What a view!

Happy Monday! A post shared by CHRISTINE TRAVERS (@petit_angelus) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

3. Morges tulip festival, now to May 14th

#supandrun to the morges tulip festival. #morges#tulipfestival #outdoortraining#lacleman#vaud#myvaud#fitness#sport#lakegeneva#paddling#running A post shared by Kathy Zimmermann (@zimfit_ch) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

4. The beautiful Bisse du Clavau in the Valais

Reaching the end of our walk.. finally... A post shared by CHRISTINE TRAVERS (@petit_angelus) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

5. Spring flowers in Graubunden

Spring is waking up in #graubünden nitliv.00.aaar A post shared by Graubünden (@graubuenden) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

6. Stunning scenes in the mountains

Definitely the best climbers out there! #feelthealps A post shared by Roman K. | @germanroamers (@rawmeyn) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

7. Spring blooms in Stans, Nidwalden

8. Cherry blossoms in Solothurn

9. Tulips in Lugano

10. A misty morning in Lauterbrunnen, Bernese Oberland