IN PICS: Ten stunning images of Switzerland in spring

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
18 April 2017
10:21 CEST+02:00
It may be changeable weather at this time of year, but as the sun's rays get stronger and the snow recedes, Switzerland blooms with spring flowers.

Here are some of the best photos of spring in Switzerland, as posted on Instagram. Follow us on Instagram @TheLocalSwitzerland and tag us if you want us to share your images.

1. Spring skiing in Nendaz

2. The village of Suen in the Valais. What a view!

 

Happy Monday!

A post shared by CHRISTINE TRAVERS (@petit_angelus) on

3. Morges tulip festival, now to May 14th

4. The beautiful Bisse du Clavau in the Valais

 

Reaching the end of our walk.. finally...

A post shared by CHRISTINE TRAVERS (@petit_angelus) on

5. Spring flowers in Graubunden 

 

Spring is waking up in #graubünden nitliv.00.aaar

A post shared by Graubünden (@graubuenden) on

6. Stunning scenes in the mountains

 

Definitely the best climbers out there! #feelthealps

A post shared by Roman K. | @germanroamers (@rawmeyn) on

7. Spring blooms in Stans, Nidwalden

8. Cherry blossoms in Solothurn

9. Tulips in Lugano

10. A misty morning in Lauterbrunnen, Bernese Oberland

