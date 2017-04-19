Advertisement

Burger King starts home delivery service in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
19 April 2017
09:55 CEST+02:00
foodhome deliveryburger king

Share this article

Burger King starts home delivery service in Switzerland
Photo: Burger King Switzerland
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
19 April 2017
09:55 CEST+02:00
Fancy getting your hands on a Whopper without leaving home? Well now you can, thanks to a new home delivery service from fast food chain Burger King that is set to launch in several Swiss cities.
The pilot scheme started in Zurich Oerlikon on Tuesday and will launch in Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg during April and May, 20 Minuten reported. 
 
The service is available to customers within the delivery areas of participating branches from 6pm every day and at lunchtimes from Monday to Friday. 
 
Orders should be placed on burgerkingdelivery.ch and must be for a minimum of 28 francs ($28).
 
New packaging will be used to keep the food hot while it is being delivered by a third party, delivery service Foodarena.ch.
 
If the pilot phase is successful the scheme will be rolled out progressively, said the paper. 
 
Speaking to 20 Minuten, a Burger King spokesperson said the service was being launched due to a “strong demand” from customers in Switzerland. 
 
A similar service launched in Germany in 2015 has been a great success, said the spokesperson.
 
It’s not the first time Burger King has tested home delivery in Switzerland, according to the paper. 
 
In 2007 the company attempted a service in Basel using a bicycle delivery company but it didn’t last.
foodhome deliveryburger king

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

8 reasons to give in and hire a nanny or cleaner already (and how to do it)

What to consider before you move to Switzerland

Related articles

Nestlé sales go flat in first quarter

Egg-smashing and bread bunnies: how to celebrate Easter the Swiss way

Swiss chef’s New York restaurant named best in the world

15 facts you may not have known about Swiss cheese

Survey: Swiss scoff triple the recommended amount of meat

Swiss restaurant offers insect cooking classes using homegrown weevils

La Liste: Swiss restaurant remains among world's best

Switzerland’s 11 newly-crowned Michelin-starred restaurants
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,846 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five dead after Swiss plane crashes in Portugal
  2. IN PICS: Ten stunning images of Switzerland in spring
  3. Geneva doctor acquitted of negligence after severing boy’s penis
  4. Swiss football club players injured in highway attack
  5. Burger King starts home delivery service in Switzerland
Advertisement
Advertisement