Burger King starts home delivery service in Switzerland

Photo: Burger King Switzerland

Fancy getting your hands on a Whopper without leaving home? Well now you can, thanks to a new home delivery service from fast food chain Burger King that is set to launch in several Swiss cities.

The pilot scheme started in Zurich Oerlikon on Tuesday and will launch in Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg during April and May, 20 Minuten reported.

The service is available to customers within the delivery areas of participating branches from 6pm every day and at lunchtimes from Monday to Friday.

Orders should be placed on burgerkingdelivery.ch and must be for a minimum of 28 francs ($28).

New packaging will be used to keep the food hot while it is being delivered by a third party, delivery service Foodarena.ch

If the pilot phase is successful the scheme will be rolled out progressively, said the paper.

Speaking to 20 Minuten, a Burger King spokesperson said the service was being launched due to a “strong demand” from customers in Switzerland.

A similar service launched in Germany in 2015 has been a great success, said the spokesperson.

It’s not the first time Burger King has tested home delivery in Switzerland, according to the paper.

In 2007 the company attempted a service in Basel using a bicycle delivery company but it didn’t last.