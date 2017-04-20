Advertisement

Nestlé sales go flat in first quarter

20 April 2017
File photo: AFP
Swiss food and drink giant Nestlé has reported anaemic sales growth as Asian market strength was offset by weak consumer spending in the Americas.

First quarter sales rose 0.4 percent to 21 billion Swiss francs (21.1 billion dollars), slightly below analyst expectations of 21.3 billion francs, compiled bythe AWP agency.

But organic sales growth, which excludes exchange rate factors as well as acquisitions and spin-offs, came in better than expected at 2.3 percent against an analysts' call of 2.1 percent.

Unfavourable exchange rates weighed on sales growth with 0.4 points and asset sales with 1.5 points.

Nestlé said it struggled in North America, where weakness in sales of confectionery and animal food offset dynamic coffee and frozen goods turnover.

Brazilian sales suffered from that country's economic weakness, while western Europe was held back by falling prices.

Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa showed overall growth in sales, with the exception of China where turnover declined.

Nestlé's chairman Ulf Mark Schneider, who took the helm of the Swiss company in January, said in the company's statement that he stood by its forecasts for the full year 2017, saying organic growth should come in at between two and four percent. 

