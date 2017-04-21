Advertisement

Tourists name baby daughter after Swiss mountain village

21 April 2017
The village of Mürren. Photo: Mürren Tourism
A couple from America have given their newborn daughter the middle name Murren after the Swiss mountain village where they believe she may have been conceived.
Posting a photo of their newborn on Instagram on Thursday, the couple, from North Carolina, said they had named her Tessa Murren because the Swiss village “was our favorite little town in Switzerland and quite possibly where she came to be”.
 
 
The name of the car-free mountain village is actually Mürren, or Muerren if spelled without the umlaut. 
 
Located on a mountainside in the Bernese Oberland, the village sports fabulous views of the famous Jungfrau, Eiger and Mönch mountains. It is connected to the valley via a cable car that carries on up to the Schilthorn, known for its revolving restaurant which was a location in the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
 
Contacted by The Local, Tessa Murren's mum said: "We fell in the love with the breathtaking views from Murren. My husband and I enjoyed the slower pace compared to the other parts of Interlaken area that we visited. We are active and loved all the outdoor activities as well. We hope to come back and bring little Tessa Murren there one day".
 
Replying to the couple on Instagram Mürren tourist office said it was an “honour” to have a baby named after the village. 
 
