Advertisement

Australian wins Tour de Romandie

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
1 May 2017
08:57 CEST+02:00
cyclingtour de romandierichie porte

Share this article

Australian wins Tour de Romandie
Richie Porte celebrates his win. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
1 May 2017
08:57 CEST+02:00
A powerful final day time-trial from Richie Porte saw the Australian BMC leader clinch the Tour de Romandie on Sunday by relegating Britain's overnight leader Simon Yates into second.
The 32-year-old Porte is only the second Australian to win the one week tour after Cadel Evans in both 2006 and 2011.
   
Yates had taken the overall lead on Saturday but had only a 19-second lead on Porte ahead of the challenging 17.8km time trial.
   
Sunday's stage was won by Slovenia's Primoz Roglic ahead of Porte six seconds back in second and his teammate Tejay Van Garderen in third.
   
Porte ended top of the overall standings 21 seconds ahead of Yates in second, with Roglic's stage win lifting him to an impressive third overall.
cyclingtour de romandierichie porte

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Tour de Romandie stage shortened due to snow

Tour de Romandie kicks off as rain ends prolonged dry spell

First Swiss Tour de France champ dies aged 97

Cyclist must pay $400,000 in damages after fatal accident

Six brilliant ways to survive November in Switzerland

Swiss cycling champ wins time-trial gold in Rio

Swiss rider quits Tour to focus on Olympics

In pictures: Tour de France ends Swiss trip in 35C heat
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,792 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies on Everest
  2. Suspected Swiss spy arrested in Germany
  3. Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck to be buried in Nepal
  4. Locusts for dinner? Switzerland allows sale of insect-based foods
  5. Dutch anti-cowbell campaigner wins battle for Swiss citizenship
Advertisement
Advertisement