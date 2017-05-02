Family saved from suffocating in car on Swiss motorway

Photo: Lucerne police

A family of four had a lucky escape on Saturday when they suffered from carbon dioxide poisoning whilst driving along a motorway in central Switzerland.

The family had purchased a bottle of CO2 for an aquarium and were travelling home on the A2 motorway near Lucerne just before midday on Saturday, according to Lucerne police

Gas began to leak from the defective bottle and filled the car, causing all four to fall unconscious.

Shortly before the Sonnenberg tunnel the car slowed and came to a halt, then rolled backwards into the fast lane.

For several minutes traffic flowed past the vehicle until someone stopped and saw all four occupants of the car were unconscious.

After the doors were opened, they all gradually came round and were taken to hospital.

The family were very lucky not to have suffocated in the car, said police.