Advertisement

Family saved from suffocating in car on Swiss motorway

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
2 May 2017
09:21 CEST+02:00
sonnenberglucernemotorway

Share this article

Family saved from suffocating in car on Swiss motorway
Photo: Lucerne police
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
2 May 2017
09:21 CEST+02:00
A family of four had a lucky escape on Saturday when they suffered from carbon dioxide poisoning whilst driving along a motorway in central Switzerland.
The family had purchased a bottle of CO2 for an aquarium and were travelling home on the A2 motorway near Lucerne just before midday on Saturday, according to Lucerne police.
 
Gas began to leak from the defective bottle and filled the car, causing all four to fall unconscious. 
 
Shortly before the Sonnenberg tunnel the car slowed and came to a halt, then rolled backwards into the fast lane. 
 
For several minutes traffic flowed past the vehicle until someone stopped and saw all four occupants of the car were unconscious. 
 
After the doors were opened, they all gradually came round and were taken to hospital.  
 
The family were very lucky not to have suffocated in the car, said police.
 
According to 20 Minutes the family were from the canton of Obwalden and included two children aged six and ten.
sonnenberglucernemotorway

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Transjura motorway finally finished 30 years after works began

Lucerne station to stay closed until Monday following derailment

Lucerne station remains closed after derailment

Seven injured after train from Italy derails in Switzerland

How much can you transport on the roof of a car?

Inside Switzerland’s largest nuclear bunker – 40 years on

Hail causes massive highway collision

Prison for Swiss speeder who drove over policeman’s foot
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,797 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Family saved from suffocating in car on Swiss motorway
  2. Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies on Everest
  3. Suspected Swiss spy arrested in Germany
  4. Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck to be buried in Nepal
  5. Dutch anti-cowbell campaigner wins battle for Swiss citizenship
Advertisement
Advertisement