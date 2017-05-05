Advertisement

Locals consider naming part of Eiger mountain after Ueli Steck

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
5 May 2017
09:31 CEST+02:00
eigerueli steck

Share this article

Locals consider naming part of Eiger mountain after Ueli Steck
The Eiger. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
5 May 2017
09:31 CEST+02:00
The Eiger peak near Grindelwald in the Bernese Oberland is one of the most famous mountains in the world, and now it could be set to honour one of the most famous people to ever conquer its north face: the late Ueli Steck.
The Swiss climber died in Nepal on Sunday during an acclimatization trek for summiting Everest by a new route. 
 
According to Swiss tabloid Blick, both the president of Steck’s home village of Riggenberg and the president of Grindelwald are enthusiastic about the idea of honouring the climber by naming a spot on the Eiger after him. 
 
“We want to take up and implement this idea,” said Grindelwald’s Christian Anderegg. “Ueli Steck has more than earned this honour”.
 
Steck, nicknamed the ‘Swiss machine’, first climbed the Eiger aged 18 at the start of an incredible climbing career that took him all over the world. 
 
Among his many achievements, Steck climbed Everest without oxygen and ascended the south face of Annapurna solo. 
 
In 2015 he succeeded in climbing all 82 Alpine peaks over 4,000m in 62 days.
 
Later that year he set the solo speed record for ascending the Eiger north face for the third time, reaching the summit in two hours, 22 minutes and 50 seconds and taking back the record from compatriot Dani Arnold. 
 
Arnold had broken Steck’s previous record in 2011. 
 
“The Eiger was his favourite mountain and he set many records here,” Anderegg told Blick. 
 
A memorial plaque could be mounted on the Hireli ridge section of the Eiger, he said, with one local suggesting the spot be renamed ‘Ueli-Steck-Hireli’.
 
Any name change would have to be approved by the cantonal and federal authorities, said the paper.
eigerueli steck

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Online auctions 2017: design trends and insights from Barnebys

How has global demand for the most sought-after designers changed in last decade? A new report from leading art and auction search engine Barnebys reveals some surprising trends.

What international health plan best suits you?

7 steps to becoming a programmer in Switzerland

6 ways to spoil mum without breaking the bank

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Related articles

Climbers gather for funeral of Ueli Steck at monastery in Nepal

Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck to be buried in Nepal

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies on Everest

Swiss alpinist finds body of US climbing legend Alex Lowe

Swiss man summits all 4,000m alpine peaks

Cameras give dizzy view of Eiger's north face

Steck celebrates 'career summit' on Annapurna

Everest brawl climber returns to Nepal peaks
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,799 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

    Advertisement
    Advertisement