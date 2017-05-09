Large fire destroys Geneva hotel

Photo: Twitter/@undercover_bes

Firefighters in Geneva battled a huge blaze on the upper floors of a hotel in Geneva’s Paquis district on Monday afternoon.

At around 2pm the fire service was alerted to a fire in a building on Rue de Monthoux, reported local media.

The At Home hotel was undergoing renovations and therefore was not occupied by guests or staff.

All those working on the renovations managed to escape the building, however one was lightly injured.

Workers in the shops below the hotel were evacuated before the roof fell in, sending debris on to the street below damaging several cars.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 3.30pm but remained on site into the evening to secure the building.

Several shops in the vicinity of the fire received some water damage.

Video: The Local reader Lisa Lorentz