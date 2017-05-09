Advertisement

Swiss police arrest 42 following US child pornography investigation

9 May 2017
Swiss police have arrested 42 people as a result of an FBI investigation into a child pornography website, news agencies have reported.
US police and Europol said on Friday that 900 people had been arrested worldwide following a two-year FBI investigation into the ‘dark web’ Playpen site, whose founder was last week sentenced to 30 years in prison. 
 
Of those, 368 suspects were in Europe, including 46 in Switzerland, Swiss federal police (Fedpol) spokeswoman Cathy Maret told the media on Monday. 
 
That has led to the arrest of 42 people across the country, with 14 cantonal and municipal police forces involved in the cases. 
 
The FBI identified more than 300 child victims of sexual abuse during the investigation. 
 
The so-called ‘dark web’ comprises websites that are encrypted or deliberately hidden from view, making it hard for law enforcement to track activity.
 
