Introducing Switzerland’s new 20 franc banknote

10 May 2017
10:18 CEST+02:00
Photo: Swiss National Bank
The Swiss National Bank unveiled the second note in its new banknote series on Wednesday.
The new 20 franc note, which will be in circulation from May 17th, follows the release of the first in the series, the 50 franc note, last year.
 
Each note in the new series depicts a characteristic of Switzerland, illustrated by various graphic elements. 
 
The red 20 franc note focuses on creativity, which is represented by light, said the SNB.  A hand, the earth and butterflies are the main motifs on the note. 
 
The new series of notes retain the same colour scheme as the previous series. However, the new notes are smaller and easier to handle, according to the SNB.
 
They also feature state-of-the-art anti-counterfeiting protection including design features that can only be seen under a microscope or using UV light.
 
The notes are being released in stages over several years. The next, the 10 franc note, will be put in circulation on October 18th this year. 
 
The 200, 1,000 and 100 franc notes will be released by 2019.
 
So far the new series has impressed commentators, with the 50 franc note recently being named 'banknote of the year 2016' by the International Bank Note Society.
 
The current notes will remain legal tender until further notice.
 
