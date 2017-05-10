Advertisement

Win tickets to the Lausanne Shakespeare Festival!

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
10 May 2017
12:49 CEST+02:00
shakespeare

A Midsummer Night's Dream. Photo: Philippe Pache
The Local has teamed up with the Lausanne Shakespeare Festival to offer readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Will, the imagined story of the Bard’s youth in Stratford-Upon-Avon.
Held from May 19th-21st on the campus of Lausanne University, the Lausanne Shakespeare Festival is Switzerland’s only annual theatrical event dedicated to the famous English playwright. 
 
Now in its second year, the bilingual festival presents productions of several of Shakespeare’s plays as well as workshops, activities and music. 
 
This year’s programme includes King Lear, a street theatre adaptation of Hamlet, a modern interpretation of Romeo & Juliet and an interactive version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
 
The festival ends with Will (teaser below), which imagines Shakespeare’s youth in Stratford-Upon-Avon in four different scenarios, each of which could have played a part in his development into the playwright he would later become.
 
All productions are either in English or in French with English subtitles.
 
The Lausanne Shakespeare Festival is offering three lucky readers of The Local a pair of tickets to the performance of Will on Sunday May 21st. 
 
To enter the prize draw please send an email with your name and contact number by Tuesday 16th May at 4pm to thelocal@lausanneshakes.com. 
 
The three winning entries will be selected at random from those received. 
 
To book tickets to the festival, visit its website.
 
