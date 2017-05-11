Advertisement

Timebelle competes for Switzerland in this year’s Eurovision

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
11 May 2017
11:38 CEST+02:00
eurovisiontimebelle

Share this article

Timebelle competes for Switzerland in this year’s Eurovision
Photo: EBU/Eurovision Song Contest
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
11 May 2017
11:38 CEST+02:00
A trio from Bern will represent Switzerland in the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest on Thursday evening.
In February Timebelle won the Swiss public vote to sing their English-language song Apollo in Kiev, Ukraine, at this year’s contest. 
 
The Swiss-based group comprises Romanian singer Miruna Manescu, her husband pianist Emanuel Daniel Andriescu, and Swiss drummer Samuel Foster. 
 
The group’s name is apparently a reference to the famous Zytglogge mechanical clock in the Swiss capital and also “a tribute to a ‘beautiful time’ in Bern”. 
 
Unfortunately the trio is facing an uphill struggle to impress – according to Swiss media they are likely to place within the bottom ten countries. 
 
However they can’t do worse than last year’s Swiss entry – Canadian singer Rykka came last in her semifinal, failing to make it through to the grand final.
 
Since the semifinals were introduced in 2004 Switzerland has failed to qualify for the final nine times.
 
Its best performance in the 21st century came in 2005 when Estonian girl band Vanilla Ninja placed eighth for Switzerland with their song Cool Vibes.
 
It's the only English-language song to have done well for Switzerland. Over the years the country has entered contestants singing in all four of its national languages.
 
In 1989 Swiss vocal group Furbaz entered Eurovision with a song in Romansh – the only Eurovision song ever sung in the minority language. They came 13th.
 
The country has twice won the contest: in 1956, when it hosted the very first contest in Lugano and won it with singer Lys Assia; and in 1988 when it was represented by Canadian Celine Dion who went on to worldwide fame. 
 
The contest is organized by the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union. 
 
This year's bookies' favourite is Italian entry Francesco Gabbani. 
 
eurovisiontimebelle

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Online auctions 2017: design trends and insights from Barnebys

How has global demand for the most sought-after designers changed in last decade? A new report from leading art and auction search engine Barnebys reveals some surprising trends.

What international health plan best suits you?

7 steps to becoming a programmer in Switzerland

6 ways to spoil mum without breaking the bank

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Related articles

Eurovision says Russian contestant can compete via satellite link

Switzerland’s Rykka fails to make Eurovision final

Canadian singer Rykka: ‘I was made in Switzerland’

Geneva broadcaster boots Romania out of Eurovision

Geneva Eurovision organizers threaten to ban Romania

Swiss Eurovision winner sings English song

Singer Udo Juergens dies suddenly aged 80

Best Swiss Eurovision result in decade: Sebalter
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,754 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Large fire destroys Geneva hotel
  2. Ten ways to experience Switzerland like the Swiss
  3. Swiss inventor creates electric vehicle inspired by 1950s ‘bubble car’
  4. Introducing Switzerland’s new 20 franc banknote
  5. Geneva's Cern launches new particle accelerator
Advertisement
Advertisement