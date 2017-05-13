Advertisement

Swiss luxury giant Richemont sees profits halved on watch woes

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
13 May 2017
15:16 CEST+02:00
richemontluxurywatch

Share this article

Swiss luxury giant Richemont sees profits halved on watch woes
File photo: Richard Juilliart/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
13 May 2017
15:16 CEST+02:00
Swiss luxury goods giant Richemont said Friday its full-year net profit was nearly cut in two as sales of high-end watches ticked lower.

Richemont, second only to France's LVMH in the luxury world, posted a net profit of 1.2 billion euros during its 2016/2017 fiscal year -- down 46 percent from a year earlier.

Its sales meanwhile slumped to 10.6 billion euros, down from 11 billion during the previous 12-month period.

A drop in profits had been expected, since the results the company announced a year ago were padded with 639 million euros from the merger of its online sales platform Net-a-Porter and an Italian counterpart, Yoox.

But the fall was steeper than expected, with analysts polled by Swiss financial news agency AWP expecting the company to post a net profit of 1.3 billion euros on sales of 10.7 billion.

"The past year posed challenges for Richemont," company chairman Johann Rupert acknowledged in a statement, pointing especially to "changes in demand, which particularly affected our watch businesses".

The luxury watch sector has seen tough times since Chinese authorities banned giving expensive gifts as part of an anti-corruption crackdown in 2013, followed by democracy protests in 2014 hitting sales in Hong Kong.

READ ALSO: Why a Swiss company created a watch made from cheese

Faced with dwindling demand, Richemont has cut staff and also repurchased inventory from shops to help them remove models struggling to find buyers from display cases and make room for new collections.

The company, which owns top global brands such as Jaeger LeCoultre, Van Cleef & Arpels and IWC, saw its watch sales slump 11 percent during the past fiscal year, which ended on March 31st.

Its operating margin meanwhile was more than halved to 7.8 percent due to its repurchasing of inventory and efforts to scale back its production capacity.

Following the announcement, Richemont saw its share price drop 4.15 percent to 81.75 Swiss francs (75 euros) a piece in early afternoon trading, as the Swiss stock exchange's main SMI index inched up 0.23 percent.

richemontluxurywatch

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Why a Swiss company created a watch made from cheese

Rare blue diamond fetches $17m at Geneva auction

Watch sells for record $11m at Geneva auction

Richemont cuts jobs amid tough conditions

Swiss luxury watches stolen in Paris raid
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,754 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six incredible road cycle rides in Switzerland
  2. Switzerland and Germany sign ‘no spying’ agreement: report
  3. Switzerland imposes quotas on Romanians and Bulgarians
  4. Zurich rail services disrupted after lorry collides with train
  5. Swiss authorities look to help farmers after ‘frost of the century’ wiped out crops
Advertisement
Advertisement