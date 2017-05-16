Neuchâtel police chief found dead at home

The city of Neuchâtel. Photo: Andreas Gerth

Olivier Guéniat, the head of criminal investigations in the canton of Neuchâtel, was found dead at his home in Fresens on Monday afternoon.

In a statement , Neuchâtel police said an investigation had been opened into Guéniat’s death but that “everything leads us to believe he ended his own life”.

The “deep emotion” felt by the police and criminal justice authorities reflects how well liked and admired Guéniat was in life, added the statement.

Olivier Guéniat, la liberté de penser... L'hommage de notre blogueur @FrdricMaillard https://t.co/BaN316VcOs — Le Temps (@letemps) May 16, 2017

Guéniat, 50, was an expert in the field of drug crimes and juvenile delinquency and had written books and articles on the topics.

The criminologist and forensic scientist was formerly head of the Jura cantonal police scientific service before becoming chief of Neuchâtel canton’s criminal investigation department in 1997.

He also sat on several federal commissions dealing with issues in his field.

Speaking to news agency ATS , the head of Jura canton’s justice department said Guéniat was “one of those people who was undisputed in his field. He had a brilliant mind”.

Tributes poured in from many sectors, including journalists, politicians, colleagues and organizations in his field including Addiction Suisse, which hailed his ability to engage with young people and his generosity.

Olivier Guéniat: une approche décomplexée sur les addictions, un engagement pour la jeunesse, une grande générosité à partager son savoir. — Addiction Suisse (@AddictionSuisse) May 15, 2017

Newspaper Le Temps was among many media outlets to pay tribute to Guéniat’s humanity, saying he “gave a human face to the police.