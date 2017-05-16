Advertisement

Neuchâtel police chief found dead at home

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
16 May 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
olivier guéniat

Share this article

Neuchâtel police chief found dead at home
The city of Neuchâtel. Photo: Andreas Gerth
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
16 May 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
Olivier Guéniat, the head of criminal investigations in the canton of Neuchâtel, was found dead at his home in Fresens on Monday afternoon.
In a statement, Neuchâtel police said an investigation had been opened into Guéniat’s death but that “everything leads us to believe he ended his own life”. 
 
The “deep emotion” felt by the police and criminal justice authorities reflects how well liked and admired Guéniat was in life, added the statement.
 
Guéniat, 50, was an expert in the field of drug crimes and juvenile delinquency and had written books and articles on the topics.
 
The criminologist and forensic scientist was formerly head of the Jura cantonal police scientific service before becoming chief of Neuchâtel canton’s criminal investigation department in 1997.
 
He also sat on several federal commissions dealing with issues in his field.
 
Speaking to news agency ATS, the head of Jura canton’s justice department said Guéniat was “one of those people who was undisputed in his field. He had a brilliant mind”.
 
Tributes poured in from many sectors, including journalists, politicians, colleagues and organizations in his field including Addiction Suisse, which hailed his ability to engage with young people and his generosity.
 
Newspaper Le Temps was among many media outlets to pay tribute to Guéniat’s humanity, saying he “gave a human face to the police. 
 
“He always knew to put things in context and wasn’t afraid of going against the tide or tackling those who liked to exploit public insecurity,” added the paper.
 
The former commander of Neuchâtel police Andre Duvillard told Le Temps Guéniat’s death was “incomprehensible”.
 
Socialist MP and criminologist Rebecca Ruiz said on Twitter Guéniat was a "fabulous teacher, a pragmatic police officer and a brilliant intellectual".
 
olivier guéniat

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,791 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Report: half a million live below poverty line in Switzerland
  2. Neuchâtel police chief found dead at home
  3. Switzerland largely spared from ransomware attack
  4. Switzerland’s energy strategy 2050: what you need to know
  5. Swiss canton launches new local currency
Advertisement
Advertisement