Advertisement

Court: Swiss treatment of Afghan immigrant family went against human rights

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
17 May 2017
09:48 CEST+02:00
immigrationasylumhuman rights

Share this article

Court: Swiss treatment of Afghan immigrant family went against human rights
The Federal Court in Lausanne. Photo: Tribunal Federal
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
17 May 2017
09:48 CEST+02:00
A family from Afghanistan has won its appeal against the Swiss immigration authorities who detained the parents separately from their young children.
Switzerland’s highest court on Tuesday said the treatment of the family of six last year was “illegal” because it didn’t respect their human right to family life as stated in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). 
 
The case dates from May 2016 when an Afghan couple and their three children – aged three, six and eight – entered Switzerland illegally from Norway, via Germany, said the Federal Court in a statement.
 
At the time the mother was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. 
 
Their request for asylum was rejected under the Dublin system, since they had already applied for asylum in Norway. 
 
However the family refused to be sent back, saying they didn’t have identity papers.
 
After a failed attempt to deport them on October 5th, authorities in Zug ordered the parents to be put in detention. The mother and her now four-month-old baby were placed in a centre in Zurich,  the father in another centre in Zug, and their three other offspring in a children’s home. 
 
They were prevented from having contact with each other because they were deemed a flight risk. 
 
On October 25th they were finally deported to Norway.
 
In its judgement the court said separating the family in that way should have been a last resort and only acceptable after an in-depth examination of other possibilities, something which did not take place.
 
Consequently, separating the family was “a disproportionate measure” in view of their human rights under article eight of the ECHR, said the court.
 
Speaking to 20 Minutes, Mirjam Klöti, a cousin of the family who lives in Switzerland, said they were still traumatized by their treatment and were receiving therapy. 
 
Though the court’s judgement can’t change how they were treated, they hope it will set a precedent for others, she said. 
 
“We fought for justice. For us, it was very important that this injustice was recognized by a high court,” she said. 
immigrationasylumhuman rights

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Switzerland imposes quotas on Romanians and Bulgarians

Uefa: Euros host nation 'must respect human rights'

Young people demand Switzerland rejoin Erasmus

SVP ad ruled racist by Swiss supreme court

EU-Swiss relations officially back on track after immigration squabble

Where in Switzerland do foreigners choose to live?

Swiss government’s EU-friendly immigration plan likely to avoid referendum challenge

Survey: Swiss support bilateral agreements with EU
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,870 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Report: half a million live below poverty line in Switzerland
  2. Neuchâtel police chief found dead at home
  3. Switzerland largely spared from ransomware attack
  4. Swiss canton launches new local currency
  5. Switzerland’s energy strategy 2050: what you need to know
Advertisement
Advertisement