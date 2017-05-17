Advertisement

Swiss scientists help discover coral reef that could survive global warming

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
17 May 2017
08:33 CEST+02:00
sciencecoral reefsglobal warming

Share this article

Swiss scientists help discover coral reef that could survive global warming
Photo: EPFL/Itamar Grinberg
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
17 May 2017
08:33 CEST+02:00
A coral reef in the Red Sea that can resist rising water temperatures could be the key to saving dying reefs in others parts of the world, a team of scientists from Switzerland and Israel has discovered.
In a study conducted by Lausanne University, Lausanne federal technology institute EPFL and scientists at two institutions in Israel, corals in the Gulf of Aqaba, in the Red Sea, were found to be resistant to the effects of global warming and ocean acidification, EPFL said in a statement as the results were published in the Royal Society Open Science journal on Wednesday.
 
Over a six-week period researchers exposed the corals to higher water temperatures and acidification to mimic the summer conditions of a future ocean in that region if sea temperatures continue to rise at their current rate.  
 
Most corals put under the same stresses “would probably bleach and have a high degree of mortality,” said EPFL scientist Thomas Krueger. 
 
However with the Gulf of Aqaba corals, “most of the variables that we measured actually improved, suggesting that these corals are living under suboptimal temperatures right now and might be better prepared for future ocean warming.”
 
This particular coral species does exist in other parts of the world and does not necessarily demonstrate thermal resistance there, said researchers. 
 
They think the Red Sea corals developed resistance due to a particular set of geographical and climatic conditions in that part of the world.
 
Rising sea temperatures mean coral reefs elsewhere are dying on a massive scale, including the planet’s largest reef, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. 
 
The hope is that this thermal-resistant Red Sea coral could therefore be used to reseed dying reefs elsewhere, said researchers. 
 
That is, if it manages to survive other threats, such as pollution.
 
“This reef should receive international recognition as a natural site of great importance, because it might very well be one of the last reefs standing at the end of this century,” said Anders Meibom of Lausanne University/EPFL.
 
He called for the countries around the Gulf to create an environmental protection programme “because even if these corals are resistant to rising water temperatures they are still sensitive to local pollution, overfishing etc”. 
  
sciencecoral reefsglobal warming

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Geneva's Cern launches new particle accelerator

Geneva scientists to march against ‘alternative facts’

VIDEO: Swiss scientists spark massive avalanche

Swiss scientists rejoice as Croatia gets free movement

Swiss schoolkids are Europe’s best at maths

New Swiss device could help paralyzed people to walk

Violent storms hit Switzerland as planet heats up (again)

Swiss scientists uncover ‘amazing’ anti-aging secret
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,870 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Report: half a million live below poverty line in Switzerland
  2. Neuchâtel police chief found dead at home
  3. Switzerland largely spared from ransomware attack
  4. Swiss canton launches new local currency
  5. Switzerland’s energy strategy 2050: what you need to know
Advertisement
Advertisement