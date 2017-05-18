Advertisement

Ueli Steck's family to hold public commemoration in Interlaken

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
18 May 2017
09:04 CEST+02:00
ueli steckmemorial

Share this article

Ueli Steck's family to hold public commemoration in Interlaken
Ueli Steck. Photo: Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
18 May 2017
09:04 CEST+02:00
The family of Swiss climber Ueli Steck will hold a public memorial service in Interlaken on May 23rd.
Steck, 40, died at the end of April when he fell during an acclimatization trek in preparation for ascending Everest by a new route. 
 
He was cremated in a funeral service at the Tengboche monastery near Kathmandu, according to Nepali tradition. 
 
His family took part of his ashes back to Switzerland. 
 
In a statement on Wednesday the family’s spokesman thanked Steck’s friends, colleagues and fans for their support and said “as a sign of gratitude, the family invites the public and the media to a public commemoration ceremony”.
 
The event will be held at 4pm on May 23rd at the Congress Centre Kursaal Interlaken, near Steck's home community of Ringgenberg and the mountains of the Bernese Oberland, where he achieved many of his climbing goals.
 
Considered one of the finest climbers of his generation, Steck first hit the headlines at the age of 18 when he climbed the north face of local landmark the Eiger. 
 
He later became known for his speed ascents, breaking the record for the fastest climb of the Eiger not once but three times. 
 
Nicknamed the ‘Swiss machine’, he climbed Everest without oxygen, ascended the south face of Annapurna solo and in 2015 succeeded in climbing all 82 alpine peaks over 4,000m in 62 days.
 
The community of Grindelwald, near the Eiger, is now considering naming a part of the famous mountain after the late climber.
 
Speaking to The Local, Grindelwald president Christian Anderegg said the suggestion was the “spontaneous idea” of a mountaineer friend and that nothing had yet been decided. 
 
The community would contact Steck’s family to discuss the idea after “a reasonable period of mourning,” he said.
 
ueli steckmemorial

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Locals consider naming part of Eiger mountain after Ueli Steck

Climbers gather for funeral of Ueli Steck at monastery in Nepal

Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck to be buried in Nepal

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies on Everest

Swiss alpinist finds body of US climbing legend Alex Lowe

Swiss man summits all 4,000m alpine peaks

Steck celebrates 'career summit' on Annapurna

Everest brawl climber returns to Nepal peaks
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,876 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Report: half a million live below poverty line in Switzerland
  2. Neuchâtel police chief found dead at home
  3. 19 mildly interesting facts about Swiss wine
  4. Court: Swiss treatment of Afghan immigrant family went against human rights
  5. Ueli Steck's family to hold public commemoration in Interlaken
Advertisement
Advertisement