Advertisement

Wawrinka wins Geneva title prior to French Open

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
29 May 2017
08:21 CEST+02:00
wawrinkatennis

Share this article

Wawrinka wins Geneva title prior to French Open
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
29 May 2017
08:21 CEST+02:00
Top seed Stan Wawrinka defended his Geneva claycourt title on Saturday, rallying from a set down to see off German outsider Mischa Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
The Swiss player's first trophy of the season gives the 32-year-old world number three a boost ahead of the French Open -- which he won in 2015 -- and where he opens against Slovak Jozef Kovalik on Monday.
   
"I'm extremely happy to win my second title in Switzerland. It means a lot to me. This is the first time that my daughter is in the stadium when I win the title and that makes it even more special," said Wawrinka.
   
After losing the first set to qualifier Zverev, the older brother of Alexander Zverev who stunned Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters final, three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka needed 2 hours 20 minutes to seal victory.
   
"The level was great today, I think it was a great final. Mischa was playing very well and maybe I was hesitating a bit in the beginning," said the Swiss player.
   
"I'm happy that I came back strongly in the second set and managed to turn the match around."
 
   
Zverev, 29, had been bidding for his maiden tour title in the 33rd-ranked player's first final appearance in seven years.
   
"It was a great week for me here in Geneva," said Zverev.
   
"Playing on clay is usually not easy for me, but I really felt great here and reaching my first semifinal and final on this surface."
wawrinkatennis

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Federer skips French Open to focus on grass court season

Federer beats Nadal to win Miami Open

Wawrinka loses in Miami as Federer battles through to quarters

Federer triumphs over Wawrinka in all-Swiss final

Swiss duo through to Indian Wells quarterfinals

Wawrinka suffers first-round exit in Dubai

Federer has no plans to retire until at least 2019

Federer could partner long-term rival in upcoming Laver Cup
Advertisement

More news

Federer skips French Open to focus on grass court season

Uefa: Euros host nation 'must respect human rights'

Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck to be buried in Nepal
Advertisement

Australian wins Tour de Romandie

Tour de Romandie stage shortened due to snow

Tour de Romandie kicks off as rain ends prolonged dry spell

Swiss football club players injured in highway attack
Advertisement
4,736 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Controversial Swiss mosque to close its doors
  2. Switzerland sweats under late May heatwave
  3. Asylum seeker wins European court appeal against deportation from Switzerland
  4. Swiss court convicts man for ‘liking’ defamatory Facebook post
  5. Wild bear spotted in canton Bern for the first time in 190 years
Advertisement
Advertisement