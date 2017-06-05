Advertisement

Backpacks banned at Swiss concerts following Manchester attack

The Local
5 June 2017
5 June 2017
09:11 CEST+02:00
Backpacks banned at Swiss concerts following Manchester attack
Photo: belchonock/Depositphotos
Swiss concert promoter Abc Productions has banned backpacks from all its concerts in Switzerland in response to the terror attack at the Manchester Arena concert venue two weeks ago.
Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the northern UK city on May 22nd.
 
In a statement, Abc Productions said it is “aware of its great responsibility in safety matters.”
 
“As a consequence of the tragic events in the Manchester Arena as well as the constantly changing demands of touring safety and artist management, Abc Productions has decided to implement a rigorous backpack and bag ban on all shows.”
 
Only handbags smaller than A5 size (14.8cms x 21cms) will be allowed in concerts. 
 
The new rules will affect upcoming concerts including Justin Bieber on June 15th and Celine Dion on July 15th, both in the Stade de Suisse in Bern.  
 
Tributes laid in St Ann's Square, Manchester, for the victims of the attack at Manchester Arena. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP
 
The Swiss president Doris Leuthard tweeted her support for Manchester after the attack two weeks ago, saying it was “appalling” that the target was people enjoying a night out at a concert. 
 
Her official spokesman took to Twitter once again over the weekend to post a further statement from Leuthard, this time about the attack in London on Saturday night. 
 
Leuthard said she was “shocked” by the attack. 
 
“My thoughts are with the victims of the attack and their families,” she said. 
 
At least seven people died and many more were injured when three men armed with blades drove a van into pedestrians before stabbing people in the London Bridge area of the British capital on Saturday night.
 
So far a Frenchman and a Canadian have been confirmed among the victims who died.
