Rabbits suffer cruel death after being left in Geneva bin

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
5 June 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
rabbitsrubbish

Rabbits suffer cruel death after being left in Geneva bin
File photo: NataliiaMeInyc/Depositphotos
An investigation has been opened to find out who left live rabbits in a bin in the Servette district of Geneva last Thursday.
The rabbits were discovered by refuse collectors in the area, but only after one of them had been crushed to death by the rubbish compressor, reported Le Matin
 
An estimated two to five live rabbits were left in the household bin on the Servette street, Geneva cantonal vet Michel Rérat told the paper. 
 
After emptying the bin into the refuse lorry, one worker noticed animal guts coming out of the compressor.
 
The machine was stopped and the workers found two rabbits within the machine, one dead and one shocked but still alive. 
 
The refuse collectors called the police and tried to help the second rabbit, however it died a few moments later. 
 
Speaking to Le Matin Rérat said leaving the rabbits in the bin was “an act of unjustifiable cruelty”.
 
“Abandoning these rabbits is totally unacceptable. It gave them a particularly cruel end in the crusher of the refuse lorry. We will investigate and launch an appeal for witnesses,” he said. 
 
