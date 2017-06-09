Wawrinka beats Murray to reach French Open final

Photo: Christophe Simon

Stan Wawrinka became the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years on Friday with an epic 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 win over world number one Andy Murray.

The 2015 champion will face either nine-time winner Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem for the title after avenging his loss to Murray at the same stage in Paris last year.

US Open champion Wawrinka, 32, triumphed in a pulsating four hour 34 minute battle of shotmaking and endurance and will target a fourth Slam title on Sunday.

For Murray, his wait to become Britain's first men's champion in Paris since Fred Perry in 1935 goes on. "It's incredible to be in another Roland Garros final," said Wawrinka, the oldest finalist since 33-year-old Niki Pilic was runner-up in 1973. "I was hesitant in trying to finish the first and third sets but I felt like I could retake control. "Andy always makes you play another ball, he makes you play badly. "It was a great atmosphere which makes you give it your all." Murray admitted that Wawrinka was the stronger player in the end. "I tried to keep fighting, but he played well at the end," said Murray, the 2016 runner-up to Novak Djokovic. "I was a tiebreak from getting to the final in a tournament which I came into struggling."