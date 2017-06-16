Advertisement

SBB pilots new rail pass including use of an e-bike

16 June 2017
Swiss federal railways (SBB) is to pilot a new eco transport pass that includes use of an electric bike for a year.
The ‘Green Class SBB E-Bike’ annual pass combines an AG/GA rail pass with use of a Stromer electric bike, plus a dedicated spot to put it in your choice of bicycle parking station and six day passes enabling you to take the bike on a train.
 
It also includes a year’s membership of car-share scheme Mobility.
 
But all this doesn’t come cheap. The new pass will cost 8,980 francs in first class or 6,750 francs in second class.
 
That compares with a regular AG/GA at 6,300 francs in first class and 3,860 francs in second. 
 
The scheme is initially open to just 300 people. Applicants are invited to apply by June 30th and their pass will begin in September. 
 
The year-long pilot will be monitored by federal technology institute ETH Zurich who will track participants’ use of the various transport methods by way of an app. 
 
The results will give SBB a better idea of clients’ needs and expectations in terms of door-to-door mobility, the rail company said in a statement.
 
The new pass forms part of SBB’s ‘Green Class’ project, which earlier this year saw the launch of another pass whereby customers get use of an electric car for a year, as well a first class rail pass and other benefits.
 
So far the pass – costing a whopping 12,200-francs – has left customers satisfied, said SBB.
 
“Customers see this offer as a total mobility solution allowing them to combine different methods of transport in a clever way, whilst preserving the environment.”
 
E-bikes are increasingly popular in Switzerland and across Europe. 
 
But as more people take to two e-powered wheels the number of accidents is increasing too. 
 
There were 210 serious road accidents involving e-bikes in Switzerland in 2016, the Swiss office for the prevention of accidents said on Thursday.
 
That’s three times the number in 2011. 
 
The age group 45-64 suffered the most accidents, with 97 cases in 2016.
 
While over 65s are still considered an 'at risk' group, the number involved in serious e-bike accidents slightly fell in 2016.
 
 
