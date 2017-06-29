Advertisement

Switzerland set to get its own centre for human rights

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
29 June 2017
15:27 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Switzerland set to get its own centre for human rights
File photo of a Swiss flag: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
29 June 2017
15:27 CEST+02:00
A new human rights institution will soon be set up in Switzerland, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

The Swiss Federal Council said it had "prepared the ground" for creating a national human rights centre which will "play an important role in implementing human rights in Switzerland".

It would be attached to at least one university, and would be independent, with a "special status" between state and civil society. The centre would be funded by annual non-tied payments of 1 million francs.

The draft bill set to be discussed by the government is based on a pilot project which saw a Swiss Centre of Expertise in Human Rights set up in 2011.

However, while the Federal Council said this had had "positive results", it added that it would address shortcomings which had been identified, particularly relating to the centre's independent status.

The Swiss government said consultation on the bill would be finished by November this year.

Amnesty International's Swiss branch said that such an institution had been "awaited by civil society by more than 15 years" and welcomed the announcement of a "concrete project".

But the organization criticized the "vagueness" of the government statement, saying it would not be able to support the centre if its independence was compromised, for example through being anchored to one particular university.

"The essential thing for us is that the institution enjoys a genuine institutional independence and that it has sufficient resources to exercise a mandate as broad as possible," said the group.

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Advertisement

More news

The changing face of jihadism in Switzerland

Geneva residents report feeling much safer as crime levels fall dramatically

Traces of new dinosaur discovered during construction of Swiss motorway
Advertisement

Swiss researchers probe sex lives of 40,000 millennials

Swiss teachers call for wage guarantees

Two arrested in Swiss anti-terror operation

Heavy rain puts an end to Switzerland's heatwave
Advertisement
4,976 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Traces of new dinosaur discovered during construction of Swiss motorway
  2. Swiss teachers call for wage guarantees
  3. Swiss researchers probe sex lives of 40,000 millennials
  4. The changing face of jihadism in Switzerland
  5. Seven Swiss companies affected by global cyber attacks
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/06
Identity theft in Switzerland
30/06
Summer job for a 15 year old
30/06
The revenge of the ghost landlord
30/06
In 2017 No More Roaming Charges in EU (and...
30/06
Understanding the Swiss... when they speak...
30/06
Looking for Gastroenterologist / IBS / FODMAP...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
26/06
Mini Cooper - Automatic
13/06
New Blog on the block
22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
View all notices
Advertisement