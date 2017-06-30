Advertisement

Saint Bernard dogs overrun Swiss capital

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
30 June 2017
10:31 CEST+02:00
dogsaint bernardbern

Share this article

Saint Bernard dogs overrun Swiss capital
One of the sculptures between two of the real thing. Photo: Bernartiner.ch/Von Gunten Andreas
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
30 June 2017
10:31 CEST+02:00
Switzerland’s top dog, the Saint Bernard, is being given recognition by the city of Bern, which is staging an exhibition of colourful doggie sculptures from Saturday.

The BernARTiner exhibition runs from July 1st to September 30th and features more than 100 artworks each individually decorated by different artists.

The large but gentle brown and white dog has a long and close connection with Switzerland and was historically valued for its role in avalanche rescues.

Barry, the country’s most famous avalanche rescue dog, is said to have saved over 40 people in his 12 years working on the Great Saint Bernard Pass.

READ ALSO: Dog day afternoon: Swiss saint meets Pope in Rome

All the sculptures were unveiled earlier this month at a vernissage on the square in front of the Swiss parliament.

Now the handmade larger-than-life-sized sculptures are going on display at different locations across the city. An app is available from the BernARTiner website to help people track down the dogs.

A variety of Swiss artists, including Ted Scapa and Walter Wegmüller, gave their unique touch to the unfinished works, which will be auctioned for charities at the end of the exhibition.

One of the charities chosen is the Barry Foundation, which ensures the survival of the breed with its kennels in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, an online poll by tabloid Blick has voted the Saint Bernard Switzerland’s national animal.

Thirty-two percent of the paper’s readers chose the breed as best representing Switzerland. Runner up was the ibex with 30.5 percent, followed by the cow with 28 percent.

 

dogsaint bernardbern

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Jogger attacked by two Boxer dogs in Yvorne

Teacher fired over doggy daycare dilemma

Swiss socialists call for crackdown on 'hipster food' at public pools

Turkey summons Swiss envoy over Kurdish rally

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night

Bern considers flower topped urinals for eco-friendly street peeing

Bern MPs vote to accept 1,500 refugees

Two dead in Bern apartment shooting
Advertisement

More news

Tractor plunges into river Aare in Bern

Dog day afternoon: Swiss saint meets Pope in Rome

Courses for dog owners may be scrapped
Advertisement

Bern joins ban on campfires and fireworks

Swiss hike scrutiny of international sport orgs

Bern cathedral set to lose tower scaffolding

Residents flee as river Emme floods village
Advertisement
4,976 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. More babies born in Switzerland than for 45 years
  2. The changing face of jihadism in Switzerland
  3. Seven Swiss companies affected by global cyber attacks
  4. Germany refuses to release Swiss spying suspect
  5. Geneva residents report feeling much safer as crime levels fall dramatically
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/06
How noisy is Bassersdorf?
30/06
Regional festivals that one should attend
30/06
How a mistranslation can lead to hospitalisation!
30/06
Compost
30/06
The revenge of the ghost landlord
30/06
Advise needed: shall I report the case to police...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
26/06
Mini Cooper - Automatic
13/06
New Blog on the block
22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
View all notices
Advertisement