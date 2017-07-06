Advertisement

Volkswagen recalls 22,000 cars in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
6 July 2017
10:58 CEST+02:00
volkswagen

Volkswagen recalls 22,000 cars in Switzerland
Photo: Ronny Hartmann/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
6 July 2017
10:58 CEST+02:00
German car manufacturer Volkswagen is recalling 22,000 vehicles because of a fault with their ABS braking system, according to reports.
A VW spokesperson confirmed the news to Swiss daily Blick, saying affected customers will be notified by July 17th. 
 
The faulty vehicles are the VW Golf and Jetta, the Audi A3 and the Skoda Octavia series dating from 2008 and 2009.
 
According to Blick the ABS system does not function properly when the driver brakes hard, during an emergency stop.
 
A software update can fix the problem. 
 
Earlier this year the VW group recalled over 130,000 vehicles in the US due to an ABS problem.
 
And on July 1st Reuters reported that the group was recalling 385,000 cars in Germany for the same reason.
 
This latest embarrassment for Volkswagen comes after the emissions scandal in 2015 in which millions of diesel vehicles were found to have cheated emissions tests.
 
More than 11 million vehicles worldwide were fitted with software that could 'cheat' the tests, including more than 128,000 in Switzerland.
volkswagen

