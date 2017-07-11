Advertisement

IN PICS: Emmanuel Macron visits Lausanne

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.ch
11 July 2017
08:47 CEST+02:00
macronthomas bacholympicsioc

Share this article

IN PICS: Emmanuel Macron visits Lausanne
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.ch
11 July 2017
08:47 CEST+02:00
French president Emmanuel Macron met with Olympic officials on Monday on his arrival in Lausanne ahead of a key vote likely to determine the hosts of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games.
The president met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in Ouchy. 
 
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
 
Macron greeted crowds as he walked to the Olympic Museum on Ouchy's lakefront.
 
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
 
There, he took a tour alongside his wife Brigitte and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, among other dignitaries from the Paris bid.
 
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
 
The president's visit came under a literal cloud as storms hit the city of Lausanne on Monday afternoon. 
 
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
 
During his speech, Macron said he was representing a Paris team bolstered by "the complete unity of the country".
 
"In a fractured world where tensions are resurgent, we need the values of peace and tolerance that the Olympic movement illustrates and embodies strongly," the French president said, flanked by Bach.
 
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
 
Paris has emerged as the clear front-runner for 2024, with fellow bidder Los Angeles hinting it may be prepared to wait four more years.
 
Los Angeles' mayor Eric Garcetti -- also in town to support LA's bid -- had a separate tour of the museum with Bach and Los Angeles bid leaders, including former sprint champion Michael Johnson.
   
The mayor said his goal was to "bring America back to the Olympics and the Olympics back to America".
   
"In this crazy moment in the world, when so much is unsure let's bring what we know to be true and good and that is the Olympic movement", he added.
macronthomas bacholympicsioc

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Macron visits Lausanne to support Paris Olympic bid

French election: Swiss press and politicians react to ‘political earthquake’

Sion ready to be Switzerland's official bid for the 2026 winter Olympics

Medal-winning Olympian quits IOC commission over corruption probe

Graubünden says no to hosting 2026 winter Olympics

IOC hands cash boost to refugee athletes

Man wins IOC's 'women and sport' award

IOC hires Russian doping whistleblower as consultant
Advertisement

More news

Swiss court throws out claim against tennis legend Becker

Bolt 'successor' van Niekerk victorious in Lausanne meet

Platini loses final appeal against football suspension
Advertisement

Wawrinka knocked out of Wimbledon in first round

Fifa finally releases damaging report on Qatar's World Cup bid

Federer thrashes Zverev to win ninth Halle title

Ousted Fifa ethics heads were investigating Infantino say sources
Advertisement
4,804 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. International marriages dominate in Switzerland
  2. Violent storms end Swiss heatwave
  3. Switzerland ranked third best country to be an immigrant
  4. First works from Nazi-era art hoard arrive at Swiss museum
  5. Macron visits Lausanne to support Paris Olympic bid
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/07
Naturalization 2018
11/07
Employment contract;advance notice; legally...
11/07
Squash in Basel, anyone?
11/07
Accommodation in Schaffhausen
11/07
So happy with our school for our ADHD child
11/07
Placebo on ZH Sunset Festival 11.07
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
03/07
Wedding or birthday DJ
03/07
Modern Villa 10 min from Beach on W.Coast of Florida
26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
26/06
Mini Cooper - Automatic
View all notices
Advertisement