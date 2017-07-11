IN PICS: Emmanuel Macron visits Lausanne

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

French president Emmanuel Macron met with Olympic officials on Monday on his arrival in Lausanne ahead of a key vote likely to determine the hosts of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games.

The president met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in Ouchy.

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Macron greeted crowds as he walked to the Olympic Museum on Ouchy's lakefront.

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

There, he took a tour alongside his wife Brigitte and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, among other dignitaries from the Paris bid.

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

The president's visit came under a literal cloud as storms hit the city of Lausanne on Monday afternoon.

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

During his speech, Macron said he was representing a Paris team bolstered by "the complete unity of the country".

"In a fractured world where tensions are resurgent, we need the values of peace and tolerance that the Olympic movement illustrates and embodies strongly," the French president said, flanked by Bach.

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Paris has emerged as the clear front-runner for 2024, with fellow bidder Los Angeles hinting it may be prepared to wait four more years.

Los Angeles' mayor Eric Garcetti -- also in town to support LA's bid -- had a separate tour of the museum with Bach and Los Angeles bid leaders, including former sprint champion Michael Johnson.

The mayor said his goal was to "bring America back to the Olympics and the Olympics back to America".

"In this crazy moment in the world, when so much is unsure let's bring what we know to be true and good and that is the Olympic movement", he added.